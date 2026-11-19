New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has directed the DDA and the DJB to pay more than ₹11 lakh each as compensation to the kin of two children who died after slipping into an open sewer in a DDA park in Pitampura in 2010.

Delhi HC awards ₹11L each to kin of children who died after falling in sewer

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Justice Jasmeet Singh held that the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Jal Board were negligent, which resulted in the deaths of the two children Robiyal and Arjun aged about 11 and 12 years, respectively.

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The DJB was stated to be carrying out certain civil work in the open sewer or manhole in the park.

The court passed the judgment on separate petitions filed by the parents of the children for compensation.

Justice Singh said carelessness cannot be attributed to children of tender age playing in a park when dangerous structures are left open by authorities who are responsible to ensure safety.

"When any open sewer or manhole is situated in a public park, the maintaining authority owes a greater duty of care than required in ordinary cases. In the subject park, which was open to the public for visitation and recreation, children of young age cannot be presumed to possess the foresight or prudence of an adult to anticipate the hidden dangers which are behind four-five-foot walls," the court observed in its verdict dated November 18.

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{{^usCountry}} "It was incumbent upon the responsible authority to make sure the park was protected from all kinds of untoward incidents, which it had failed to ensure. Additionally, as the park fell under the jurisdiction of respondent No.1 , it also owed a duty/obligation to every visitor of the park to ensure a safe, congenial and hazard-free environment, which it failed to discharge," it held. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was incumbent upon the responsible authority to make sure the park was protected from all kinds of untoward incidents, which it had failed to ensure. Additionally, as the park fell under the jurisdiction of respondent No.1 , it also owed a duty/obligation to every visitor of the park to ensure a safe, congenial and hazard-free environment, which it failed to discharge," it held. {{/usCountry}}

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The court awarded ₹1 lakh as costs of litigation to each of the petitioners.

The deceased children were stated to be involved in scrap collection from the DDA park.

"Having found negligence in the conduct of authorities, namely respondent No.1/DDA and respondent No.2/DJB, in fulfilment of their duties owed to the general public in the present cases, the petitioners in both the petitions are entitled to a compensation of ₹11,00,627 each, along with simple interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the writ petitions till the date of payment. Accordingly, the respondent No.1/DDA and respondent No.2/DJB are directed to pay a lump sum amount of ₹11,01,000 , along with interest calculated in the manner as stated above, to the petitioners in both the petitions," the court ordered.

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