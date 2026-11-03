Delhi HC stays order sacking JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment case

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)’s order sacking professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations.

The university formed an internal complaints committee that same month to investigate the allegations. (HT FILE)

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A bench of Anup Jairam Bhambhani passed the issued after Akoijam’s lawyer told the court that the order was issued without issuing him a notice and giving him an opportunity of being heard.

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Akoijam, a Congress MP who represents the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, was a professor at JNU’s School of Social Sciences. He was sacked on October 9 after an inquiry by the university’s internal committee formed to investigate into allegations of sexual harassment made by female students. Akoijam has denied the allegations.

Also Read | JNU terminates professor accused of sexual harassment after internal committee inquiry

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{{^usCountry}} “Based on the findings, the IC recommended major punishment… upon following the due process and considering all available facts, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on the professor with immediate effect,” the order signed by JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Based on the findings, the IC recommended major punishment… upon following the due process and considering all available facts, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on the professor with immediate effect,” the order signed by JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit said. {{/usCountry}}

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On September 6, HT reported, citing a person closely aware of the development, that 11 university students filed complaints against the professor this May, accusing him of “sexual misconduct”.

The university formed an internal complaints committee that same month to investigate the allegations.

According to the complaints, the professor was accused of making inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations in the first week of May. Delhi Police also registered an FIR against Akoijam on October 11 following a complaint by the university’s chief security officer.

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Akoijam later hit back at the university, insisting that its inquiry disregarded established rules and procedures and was essentially a political witch hunt.

Even as the Delhi High Court stayed the termination, a trial court in Delhi is scheduled to hear Akoijam’s petition seeking anticipatory bail on Tuesday.