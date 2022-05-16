Delhi heatwave: Some respite on windy, cloudy Monday
New Delhi: A day after mercury rose to the season’s high of 45.6°C, Delhi experienced slight relief on Monday with the maximum temperature dropping three-five degrees in most places as overcast skies during the day and dust-raising winds brought down the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, to 42.4 degrees Celsius (°C) – two notches above normal and 3.2 degrees down from a day ago.
Najafgarh was Delhi’s hottest location, with a maximum of 44.7°C, followed by the Sports Complex near Akshardham (44.4°C), while Mungeshpur, which recorded a high of 49.2°C on Sunday, saw the temperature drop to 44°C on Monday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the impact of a western disturbance caused the drop in temperature, adding that thundery development and cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday as well.
IMD scientist RK Jenamani said while rain is likely to skip the Capital, the western disturbance still provided some respite from the intense heatwave conditions prevailing over the region. “If it had rained, then the maximum would have dropped below the 40-degree mark... Similar conditions on Tuesday will see the maximum hover between 41°C and 43°C. The maximum is expected to start rising once again from Wednesday,” he said.
The IMD has a green alert (no action needed) in place for Delhi until Thursday, following which a yellow alert (to warn of a weather phenomenon, heatwave in this case) is in place on Friday as the maximum temperature may return to around 45°C at Safdarjung and up to 48 degrees in some other parts.
Jenamani said subsequently, mercury is expected to drop from Saturday, and there is a possibility of light rain and thunderstorm activity on Sunday. “This current western disturbance is unlikely to bring any rain, barring scattered drizzle in isolated patches, but the next spell has a greater possibility of causing overcast skies and bringing light rain,” he said.
Meanwhile, at 30.8°C, the minimum temperature was four notches above normal on Monday, and the relative humidity oscillated between 15% and 59% through the day.
-
Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers
Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday. The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment. A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas.
-
Record summer beats life out of Delhi’s Mungeshpur farms
It's a little after high noon, and northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur village, near the Haryana border, looks deserted, as if nobody lives there. There are no customers, there is no bustle; the only occasional movement on the village road is of stray animals. With a population of nearly 10,000, Mungeshpur hit the headlines as it reported the maximum temperature across the country on Sunday at 49.2 degrees Celsius (C).
-
Delhi govt forms panel for markets redevelopment
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed an eight-member committee, consisting of government officials and traders, to select five prominent markets for redevelopment as part of a move planned under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create jobs in the city. The committee has to submit its report by May 20, according to an order issued by Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation. The government expects to create over 150,000 job opportunities through the initiative.
-
Delhi heatwave: Schools advance summer vacations
With the heatwave tightening its grip on the national capital and weather stations across the city recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, a majority of private schools in Delhi have already commenced their summer vacations while others have switched to online classes till they break for vacations later this week. Students in classes 4 and 5 will have online classes till Friday (May 20) after which the vacations will commence, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, Jyoti Arora said.
-
‘Rapid response teams formed at block level to combat dengue’
Uttar Pradesh has 70 testing centres for diagnosis of dengue among suspected patients. Addressing a state level workshop, director general, medical health Dr Ved Vrat Singh, on Monday said, “At present there are 70 labs across UP and by next year the number will increase to 88. All the labs are connected for better coordination.” The workshop was organised to observe World Dengue Day.
