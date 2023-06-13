Delhi excise case: Interim bail to Sameer Mahendru

The Delhi high court on Monday granted six weeks’ interim bail on medical grounds to businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case arising out of alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The judge also noted that Mahendru has on two previous occasions been granted interim bail on medical grounds by the trial court. (Representative photo)

“Every person has a right to get himself adequately and effectively treated. The exercise of discretion of the grant of bail is not to be exercised only as a last resort; rather freedom is a cherished fundamental right,” justice Chandra Dhari Singh said while directing that Mahendru be released forthwith, and that he shall surrender before the trial court on July 25.

“….this court finds that the petitioner is suffering from life-threatening diseases warranting immediate medical attention and post-operative care. This court is of the opinion that in view of the aforesaid discussion, the petitioner’s case satisfies the test of the proviso to Section 45(1) of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002),” the court said.

The judge also noted that Mahendru has on two previous occasions been granted interim bail on medical grounds by the trial court — on February 28, and on April 18 — and there is nothing on record to show that the liberty granted to the petitioner has been misused by him.

Granting him interim bail for a personal bond of ₹10 lakh and two sureties of like amount, the court asked Mahendru to not leave the limits of the hospital and his house, and under no circumstances, leave the country.

“That he shall not destroy or tamper with the evidence of this case and shall not influence any witness of the case, and shall not make any attempts to contact any co-accused. That he shall not indulge in any criminal activities or commission of any offence of whatsoever nature and he shall not abuse the interim bail granted to him for any purposes,” the court said in its 31-page judgment.

According to the prosecution, the accused was one of the major beneficiaries of the alleged irregularities in the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit but was also given a wholesale licence, along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives.

Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru made around ₹50 crore, the prosecution has claimed. The ED has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Mahendru under the relevant provisions of the PMLA.