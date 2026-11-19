More than 16 years after two young boys died after falling into an open sewer at a public park in Delhi’s Pitampura, the Delhi High Court has held the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) negligent and directed them to pay compensation of ₹11.01 lakh each to the families, along with 9 per cent annual interest and litigation costs.

The court held that the fact that two children lost their lives after falling into an open sewer itself demonstrated the inadequacy of safety measures adopted by the authorities. (PTI/Representative Image)

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Justice Jasmeet Singh, while deciding two petitions filed by the parents of the deceased children, observed that the authorities had failed to discharge their duty of ensuring public safety and had not taken adequate precautions to prevent such a tragedy.

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The court held that the fact that two children lost their lives after falling into an open sewer itself demonstrated the inadequacy of safety measures adopted by the authorities.

“The very fact that the death occurred due to the children falling in the sewer shows that the care, responsibility and precaution required of respondent Nos. 1 and 2 were inadequate and deficient,” the court observed.

Also Read: Child’s sewer pit death reflects civic failure: Delhi HC

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{{^usCountry}} Applying the principle of res ipsa loquitur (the thing speaks for itself), the court held that negligence was evident from the circumstances of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applying the principle of res ipsa loquitur (the thing speaks for itself), the court held that negligence was evident from the circumstances of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident took place on April 16, 2010, when Master Robiyal, aged around 11-and-a-half years, and Master Arjun, aged around 12 years, fell into an open sewer/manhole at SU Block, DDA Park, near Double Tanki in Pitampura.

Their parents approached the High Court seeking compensation for the deaths, alleging negligence on the part of the civic authorities responsible for the park and sewer work.

Rejecting the objections raised by the authorities regarding the maintainability of the petitions, the court held that compensation could be granted under Article 226 of the Constitution where the foundational facts were undisputed and negligence was apparent.

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The court noted that the park fell under the jurisdiction of the DDA, while the relevant civil work concerning the sewer was being undertaken by the DJB.

Also Read: Court seeks probe report, CCTV status in DJB pit death case in Janakpuri

“The respondent Nos. 1 and 2 being public authorities performing public functions owe a duty of care and responsibility to the citizens of this Country,” the court said.

It further observed that citizens, including children, have the right to visit public parks and the authorities are obligated to ensure their safety.

The High Court rejected the DDA’s contention that it could not be held responsible as the civil work was being undertaken by the DJB.

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It held that merely because the DDA was not directly concerned with the civil work did not absolve it of its responsibility to maintain the park and protect visitors from safety hazards.

The court observed that keeping a park open for public visits and recreational purposes gives rise to a presumption that it is safe and free from hazards, including an open sewer or manhole.

It said the DDA was required to ensure that the park remained safe for the general public, particularly children who may not possess the same degree of foresight as adults.

Also Read: Noida, Delhi's Janakpuri and now Rohini: Deaths due to civic negligence rising cause of concern

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The DJB had defended itself by claiming that the sewer chamber was surrounded by walls measuring four to five feet in height and that adequate precautions had been taken to prevent anyone from falling into it.

However, the court found the explanation insufficient to absolve the authorities of liability.

It also noted that the authorities had initially denied responsibility for the sewer and disputed their respective jurisdictions.

The court held that the inter-se dispute between the DDA and DJB over responsibility for the civil work could not come in the way of granting compensation to the bereaved families.

The court, however, absolved the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of liability, observing that it had no role in the maintenance of the park.

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On the question of compensation, the court assessed the pecuniary loss and standard compensation payable to the families and calculated ₹11,00,627 for each child, rounding it off to ₹11.01 lakh.

Accordingly, the DDA and DJB have been directed to jointly and severally pay ₹11.01 lakh in each petition, along with simple interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the respective writ petitions until payment.

Additionally, the court awarded ₹1 lakh towards litigation costs to each petitioner.

The court clarified that the liability of the DDA and DJB would be joint and several, meaning the authorities would be jointly responsible for payment of the compensation.

Allowing both petitions, the court said the parents were entitled to compensation for the negligence of the two public authorities in discharging their duties towards the general public.