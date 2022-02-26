Delhi hit by rain, hailstorm; weather update here

Delhi witnessed heavy rain - along with hailstorm - in several parts on Friday night as the mercury dropped by a few notches. The maximum temperature on Friday was 27.9 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degrees. The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 24 degrees.

A video posted by news agency ANI captured the hailstorm.

#WATCH | Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region pic.twitter.com/pruULssXzv — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Several people in the national capital took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share photos and videos.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the thunderstorm and heavy rain over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, the IMD has predicted rain in some parts in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh over the next few days. Uttarakhand may also see hailstorms during the next two days.

The weather department says snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan Region between February 28 and March 3; and light rain over adjoining plains of northwest India March 1 and March 2 is likely.

Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh may also see rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are very likely over north Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana, Delhi and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh, the weather department said in a statement.

Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim may also witness rain during the next three days.

