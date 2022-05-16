Delhi hospitals see spike in heat-related ailments
As the national capital copes with a severe heatwave -- temperatures went above 49 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on Sunday -- hospitals have reported a noticeable spike in the number of heat-related ailments. Doctors said women and senior citizens made up a major chunk of those who reported symptoms including dehydration, cramps, dizziness and fluctuations in blood pressure.
Doctors at Delhi’s major government hospitals said there has been an increase in patients reporting symptoms that are directly or indirectly related to the high temperatures since April this year, because of the higher than normal temperatures this summer, but over the past one week, that increase is more visible.
“We have been seeing patients who are coming in with symptoms that could be connected to heat exposure. Delhi is seeing a prolonged heatwave and people who have to stay out for longer durations are at a greater risk of developing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness and heat stroke,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital.
Doctors said while a majority of these patients comprised people who had higher exposure to high temperatures for long durations because of their jobs, even among them women made up a sizeable chunk. Many women who came into the outpatient department of government hospitals reported symptoms of severe dehydration, doctors said.
“Many women construction workers and labourers have to work outdoors for long durations, and they do not drink water despite the severe heat because they do not have toilet facilities. We are seeing so many such patients. Heat impact is not just limited to heat strokes or dizziness, but also cause urinary tract infections, severe muscular cramps and rashes, among other ailments,” said a senior doctor at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Daryaganj, requesting anonymity.
Doctors said exposure to very high temperatures --- it was 49 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on Sunday -- can also be fatal.
Dr Satish Koul, director (internal medicine) at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said 10am to 4pm was the worst time to be outdoors as the sun’s rays are at its severest.
“While we caution senior citizens and children to take extra care in such extreme heat, currently we are seeing a lot of young people coming in with heat-related ailments. This is because people have started going out more as the Covid-19 cases have decreased,” said Dr Koul.
Tight security, Sec 144 for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow today
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Bada Mangal celebrations will resume after two years' break forced by the Covid-19 surge and the local administration has announced fresh restrictions to ensure maintenance of law and order and adherence to Covid protocols. District administration officials said tight security arrangements have been made in areas, especially ones with mixed population.
Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers
Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday. The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment. A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas.
Delhi heatwave: Some respite on windy, cloudy Monday
New Delhi: A day after mercury rose to the season's high of 45.6C, Delhi experienced slight relief on Monday with the maximum temperature dropping three-five degrees in most places as overcast skies during the day and dust-raising winds brought down the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, to 42.4 degrees Celsius (C) – two notches above normal and 3.2 degrees down from a day ago.
Record summer beats life out of Delhi’s Mungeshpur farms
It's a little after high noon, and northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur village, near the Haryana border, looks deserted, as if nobody lives there. There are no customers, there is no bustle; the only occasional movement on the village road is of stray animals. With a population of nearly 10,000, Mungeshpur hit the headlines as it reported the maximum temperature across the country on Sunday at 49.2 degrees Celsius (C).
Delhi govt forms panel for markets redevelopment
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed an eight-member committee, consisting of government officials and traders, to select five prominent markets for redevelopment as part of a move planned under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create jobs in the city. The committee has to submit its report by May 20, according to an order issued by Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation. The government expects to create over 150,000 job opportunities through the initiative.
