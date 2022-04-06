Delhi Jal Board withdraws Ramzan break after BJP’s protest

A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees a two-hour break every day during Ramzan, the Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday withdrew the order, after opposition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“A circular was issued ..dated 4.04.2022 for short leave (approx two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now the competent authority ...has decided to withdraw the circular with immediate effect. This is for information and compliance of all concerned,” stated the circular issued by Virender Singh, assistant commissioner, Delhi Jal Board on Monday.

In the April 4 order, the DJB said it has decided to allow short leave (of approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees “during Ramzan i.e., April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu’l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer”.

However, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta termed it appeasement. “On the one hand, thousands of liquor vends have come up in Delhi, and they are distributing intoxication by giving 25% discount during Navratri. On the other hand, Delhi Jal board employees have been given 2-hour off from work to offer namaz during Ramzan. If this is not appeasement then what it is?” Gupta tweeted on Tuesday.

DJB vice-chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj did not respond to HT’s queries seeking his reaction on the withdrawal of the order. No response was available from the Delhi government either.

A similar volte face is imminent in the New Delhi Municipal Council.

The council, which comes under the central government, on Tuesday issued a circular permitting all NDMC employee who observe fast to leave their offices at 4:30pm during the month of Ramzan till May 2.

“It is a standard practice in NDMC to permit their employees who are fasting during the month of Ramzan to leave office early. The practice was started by the government agencies when Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the president of India from 1974 to 1977,” said a NDMC officer not wanting to be quoted.

However, NDMC vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay spoke to authorities on Tuesday after learning about the order, and urged them to withdraw the order permitting early leave to Muslim employees because it was “unsecular”. NDMC may withdraw the order on Wednesday, officials aware of the development said.

A senior municipal corporation, which is ruled by the BJP, official said that for years the MCD has been giving its Muslim employees early break from office during Ramzan because they come to work despite observing fasts.

A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation official said that it has been a “regular practice” that has been going on for the at least one and a half decade. “Every year, half or one-hour relaxation is provided and the employee is expected to compensate the same period by working in lunch time. Since the ‘rozedar’ is already on fast, lunch time work is counted to give relaxation for leaving early. But most of the employees do not avail it,” the official who requested anonymity said.