Delhi Jal Board withdraws Ramzan break after BJP’s protest
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees a two-hour break every day during Ramzan, the Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday withdrew the order, after opposition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“A circular was issued ..dated 4.04.2022 for short leave (approx two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now the competent authority ...has decided to withdraw the circular with immediate effect. This is for information and compliance of all concerned,” stated the circular issued by Virender Singh, assistant commissioner, Delhi Jal Board on Monday.
In the April 4 order, the DJB said it has decided to allow short leave (of approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees “during Ramzan i.e., April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu’l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer”.
However, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta termed it appeasement. “On the one hand, thousands of liquor vends have come up in Delhi, and they are distributing intoxication by giving 25% discount during Navratri. On the other hand, Delhi Jal board employees have been given 2-hour off from work to offer namaz during Ramzan. If this is not appeasement then what it is?” Gupta tweeted on Tuesday.
DJB vice-chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj did not respond to HT’s queries seeking his reaction on the withdrawal of the order. No response was available from the Delhi government either.
A similar volte face is imminent in the New Delhi Municipal Council.
The council, which comes under the central government, on Tuesday issued a circular permitting all NDMC employee who observe fast to leave their offices at 4:30pm during the month of Ramzan till May 2.
“It is a standard practice in NDMC to permit their employees who are fasting during the month of Ramzan to leave office early. The practice was started by the government agencies when Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the president of India from 1974 to 1977,” said a NDMC officer not wanting to be quoted.
However, NDMC vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay spoke to authorities on Tuesday after learning about the order, and urged them to withdraw the order permitting early leave to Muslim employees because it was “unsecular”. NDMC may withdraw the order on Wednesday, officials aware of the development said.
A senior municipal corporation, which is ruled by the BJP, official said that for years the MCD has been giving its Muslim employees early break from office during Ramzan because they come to work despite observing fasts.
A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation official said that it has been a “regular practice” that has been going on for the at least one and a half decade. “Every year, half or one-hour relaxation is provided and the employee is expected to compensate the same period by working in lunch time. Since the ‘rozedar’ is already on fast, lunch time work is counted to give relaxation for leaving early. But most of the employees do not avail it,” the official who requested anonymity said.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics