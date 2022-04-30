Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi logs 1,607 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
The city reported the highest number of fresh infections since February 4 this year when 2,272 cases were recorded, according to the Delhi health department.
The daily case positivity rate in Delhi stands at 5.28 per cent(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:08 AM IST
ANI |

The national capital reported 1,607 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the active caseload to 5,609 in the city, informed a health bulletin by the Delhi government.

The city reported the highest number of fresh infections since February 4 this year when 2,272 cases were recorded, according to the Delhi health department.

The daily case positivity rate stands at 5.28 per cent.

As many as 1,246 Covid patients recovered from the disease yesterday. The total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city has gone up to 18,49,772.

Two Covid-affected persons succumbed to the virus during this period, taking the death toll in the national capital to 26,174.

As per the official data, more than 30,000 Covid samples were tested in the city yesterday.

Under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, a total of 60,287 eligible beneficiaries were administered coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday in Delhi.

So far, 3,34,01,239 vaccine doses have been provided in the national capital. 

Sign out