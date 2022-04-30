Delhi logs 1,607 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
The national capital reported 1,607 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the active caseload to 5,609 in the city, informed a health bulletin by the Delhi government.
The city reported the highest number of fresh infections since February 4 this year when 2,272 cases were recorded, according to the Delhi health department.
The daily case positivity rate stands at 5.28 per cent.
As many as 1,246 Covid patients recovered from the disease yesterday. The total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city has gone up to 18,49,772.
Two Covid-affected persons succumbed to the virus during this period, taking the death toll in the national capital to 26,174.
As per the official data, more than 30,000 Covid samples were tested in the city yesterday.
Under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, a total of 60,287 eligible beneficiaries were administered coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday in Delhi.
So far, 3,34,01,239 vaccine doses have been provided in the national capital.
-
Congress' DK Shivakumar accuses BJP, PFI for ‘staging’ Hubli violence
The president of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and Popular Front of India are behind the violence Hubli that broke out earlier this month. Shivakumar further claimed that the reports of distribution of food kits to the accused in Hubli violence "have nothing to with the Congress."
-
Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitments, re-exam soon
India], April 29 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Friday decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector recruitment exam following allegations of corruption. The government has stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon. "Karnataka government cancels the PSI recruitment fresh exam will be conducted for PSI recruitment. Exam dates will be announced soon," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
-
Bommai likely to discuss cabinet expansion or rejig with Amit Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig Bommai's cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
-
Five-member gang murder trans-person after verbal altercation
In a shocking incident of transphobia, a 23-year-old trans-person was allegedly murdered by a five-member gang after a verbal altercation. According to a report in a leading daily, the accused Santosh, Kumar, Mahesh, Manikanta and Naveen beat Anika (23) with wooden logs, and she later succumbed to her injuries. All of accused are residents of Bengaluru and the incident took place on the night of April 8. Anika was a resident of Mahadevapura, near Nelamagala.
-
The judge who envisioned Delhi University as a miniature Oxbridge
Maurice Gwyer is widely credited with single-handedly transforming Delhi University. He was also appointed the first chief justice of the Federal Court of India, a year earlier in 1937. Read Delhi and its university: How an institution helped shape a city Gwyer, who was a fellow of All Souls, Oxford, wanted DU to be like Oxbridge (Oxford and Cambridge). He wanted the establishment of a number of professorial chairs, and readerships.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics