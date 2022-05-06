Delhi: Man accused of molesting students inside MCD-run school arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Delhi on Friday for allegedly molesting two girls in a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Police had earlier released a sketch of the man as per the details provided by the victims.

The man had reportedly entered a classroom on April 30 when the students were waiting for their teacher after the morning assembly. He then allegedly undressed two minor girls and urinated in front of the students.

Deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla had said, "It is extremely shameful that an unknown person could enter the school premises and conduct such an act during the school hours.”

She said that no action was taken by the MCD or the Delhi Police for three-four days, before the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice seeking a response on the matter.

"I believe the BJP has been governing the MCD for 15 years and we used to believe that they might be sensitive towards children, but the incident exposed that the daughters are not safe, even on the school premises and during the school hours," Birla said further.

She also spoke about the absence of CCTV cameras in the schools that are run by the MCD. Stating that the school administration had asked the victims' families to remain silent about the incident, Birla sought strict actions against them.

The DCW on Wednesday served a notice on the Delhi police as well as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) over the case.

(With agency inputs)