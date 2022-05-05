Delhi Police release sketch of man who allegedly molested 2 girls inside MCD school
The Delhi Police on Thursday released the sketch of a man who barged into a primary school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old students. The police said, “continuous efforts are on to arrest the accused soon”.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday served notice to the police as well as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) over the alleged molestation of two primary school girl students.
According to DCW chief Swati Maliwal, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person in an MCD run school in the Bhajanpura area. "In an MCD run school in Bhajanpura area, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person. He went to their class and removed the clothes of the girls. He then removed his clothes and urinated in front of the class,” said Maliwal.
"We have summoned the commissioner of East MCD to appear before us and answer the question that how can an unknown person enter the school. What happened to the CCTVs that have been installed?” Maliwal added.
She also alleged that the school administration tried to hide the incident and asked the girls to forget about the matter.
"When the girls briefed teachers and principal about the incident, they tried to hide it and asked girls to forget about it," she said adding that "an action should be taken against the school principal and class teacher under POCSO Act for not reporting the crime to Delhi Police and attempting to conceal the same.”
The police have claimed that the "cognizance was immediately taken" in the said matter and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act. However, the police also said there were no CCTVs installed at the entrance or inside the school where the alleged molestation happened.
"It was an MCD school and no CCTV was found installed at the entrance or inside the school. However, a number of CCTVs have been examined in the vicinity to trail the suspect/accused persons," said the police on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agency)
