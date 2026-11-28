A 28-year-old man died after a cooking gas cylinder allegedly thrown from the third floor of a residential building in southwest Delhi's Bindapur Extension hit his head on Friday evening, police said. The cylinder was thrown by a 24-year-old resident of the same building following a quarrel between the two.

Police said the accused had been drinking since morning on Friday and did not go to work. (Photo for representation) (PTI) more less

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The victim has been identified as Sahil, who lived with his wife Ritu (21), one-and-a-half-year-old son and mother on the first floor flat of Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension. He worked at a weekly market for a living, police said.

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The Dabri police station received a call regarding an incident at Bindapur Extension at around 7:15 pm on Friday, where a man threw a cylinder from a building's third floor, injuring another person who was taken to a nearby hospital, Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

A police team reached the scene and conducted a local enquiry. The personnel learnt that the injured man was declared dead at the hospital by the doctors.

The accused has been identified as Shivam Sharma, a third floor resident of the same Radhika Apartment. Sharma, who works in tailoring and stitching at a factory in Bindapur, had been drinking since Friday morning, and did not go to work, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The incident began with a quarrel in the building's parking area with the other occupants, where an argument took place around 7pm. Thereafter, Sharma went upstairs in anger and threw the cooking gas cylinder down. The cylinder hit Sahil, who was standing below, causing serious injuries that proved fatal. Necessary legal action is being taken. Further investigation is underway," added DCP Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The incident began with a quarrel in the building's parking area with the other occupants, where an argument took place around 7pm. Thereafter, Sharma went upstairs in anger and threw the cooking gas cylinder down. The cylinder hit Sahil, who was standing below, causing serious injuries that proved fatal. Necessary legal action is being taken. Further investigation is underway," added DCP Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).