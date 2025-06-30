Delhi man stabs son to death for insisting on playing in rain

A 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 10-year-old son to death in Sagarpur, southwest Delhi, as the boy insisted on playing outside in the rains on Sunday afternoon, police said, adding they have arrested the man, who works as a labourer, and are questioning him. They said that as per a preliminary probe, the man is a single parent and his wife died a few years ago. The family lives in a single-room apartment and the deceased was the third child. (Representative photo)

The deceased was one of four siblings, all of whom are under 18 years of age, police said. A PCR call about the incident was received at 1.30pm from Dada Dev Hospital and doctors informed the police that a child was brought in by his father, who claimed to have stabbed his son in a fit of rage.

“The investigating officer immediately reached the hospital and found that a child who was 10 years old had died. He was declared brought dead by doctors. The family lives in the Mohan Block area, Sagarpur. The father had confessed to the crime and we took him to the police station. An inquiry has been initiated,” deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said.

The name of the accused was not shared to protect the identity of the minor and his siblings, police said.

The DCP said, “As per the initial investigation, the incident took place when the child insisted on going outside to play in the rain. His father objected but the child did not listen to his father. In a fit of rage, the father said he picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the child in the chest (left rib area).”

Police said the father was shocked by his action and immediately rushed the injured child to the hospital, but the boy died. The man was booked for murder and the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, has been seized.

A senior police officer, who refused to be named, said, “As of now, we don’t think he has a criminal record or history of domestic violence. We don’t know if the accused was drunk. The house is being inspected. We also have to look after the three other children and find relatives, if any. One of them was in the same room and saw his brother being stabbed. The other two were playing nearby. Everyone is in shock.”