Delhi civic poll: AAP releases 2nd list of 117 candidates, tweets on 3 landfills

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its second list of 117 candidates for election to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for the next month. The party had declared its first list of 134 candidates on Friday.

“Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here! Congratulations to all. Delhi will ‘Vote for Jhaadu’ to clean the ‘3 Garbage Mountains’ gifted by the BJP,” the AAP tweeted.

The AAP's second list was released shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued its first list of 232 candidates for the election.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Kejriwal had dared the BJP to tell the public about five things that they have done in the MCD in the last 15 years.

Kejriwal on Friday launched ‘10 guarantees’ that encapsulates the AAP’s manifesto for the MCD elections.

"Forget even five things, let them come out and tell us about two things that they have done in the MCD. They just hold press conferences and abuse Arvind Kejriwal 24 hours. They have called me a fraudster, a terrorist, a Khalistani and what not. What kind of politics is this?” he said at a press conference.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

"Dedicated old party volunteers working on the ground have got recognition for their hard work in the first list itself," the AAP said, adding that 90 per cent of the party tickets have been awarded to such volunteers who have been working at the grassroots level for years.

According to the party statement, the AAP had undertaken surveys in all wards and took public feedback on the applications received for the party ticket. More than 20,000 people had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP’s ticket, the statement said.

On Friday, the Delhi CM had launched '10 guarantees' that encapsulates the AAP's manifesto for the MCD elections. The party has made sanitation and corruption-free governance its main poll planks.

This will be the second outing at MCD elections for the AAP, which contested its first-ever polls in 2013. Despite achieving unprecedented success in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, the party has failed to upstage the Bharatiya Janata Party from the MCD. In 2017, the party’s first civic polls, the AAP won 48 seats wresting the main opposition party tag from the Congress.

