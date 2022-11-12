Home / Cities / Delhi News / AT HTLS 2022, Arvind Kejriwal explains why 'people don't want Opposition unity'

AT HTLS 2022, Arvind Kejriwal explains why 'people don't want Opposition unity'

Updated on Nov 12, 2022 09:02 PM IST

On the Gujarat assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that there is a massive anti-incumbency in the state and people are angry with BJP there.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the HT Leadership Summit.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the HT Leadership Summit.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the notion of all opposition parties joining hands to defeat the BJP doesn't work, and they should rather focus on giving the voters hope and agendas for the next five years.

"This notion of all opposition parties joining hands to defeat the BJP, I don’t think it works. I am quite new to politics. What do you mean by the opposition unity- that all parties will come together to defeat the BJP, isn't it? When did they take responsibility to defeat the BJP? The people of the country will take the onus," Kejriwal said on Day 5 of the Hindustan Time Leadership Summit.

“You (the opposition) have to tell the people if they vote for you, this is how you are going to change their life. You will have to give the people hope, need to give them an agenda - that in the next five years, how you will you take the country forward. The day they will like your agenda, they will automatically vote out the BJP,” the Delhi CM said.

The AAP chief had recently said political leaders will not make an alliance that can make India number one. "We must gather all 130 crore people of India to make this country number one," he said on a TV show.

Interestingly, Kejriwal was one of the leaders whom Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had met recently on his Opposition unity tour to Delhi.

On the Gujarat assembly elections, Kejriwal claimed that there is a massive anti-incumbency in the state and people are angry with BJP there.

“The AAP has emerged as a big hope in Gujarat. People are really angry with BJP. Our stakes are going up in Gujarat,” Kejriwal said.

Sign out