Why was Delhi excise policy scrapped? Arvind Kejriwal's response at HTLS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday - speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 - stressed that the excise policy was scrapped in the national capital because "officers were threatened". "There was nothing wrong with the excise policy. We took it back because officers were threatened," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief underlined.

The liquor policy in the national capital has been under scrutiny ever since Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a probe by the CBI earlier this year. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in the case registered in the matte. "More than 800 probe agency officers have been working against Sisodia. Nothing has been found," Kejriwal stressed. The Delhi Chief Minister has earlier targeted the BJP over the probe by the central probe agencies in the case. Both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI have been probing the case.

On Saturday, Kejriwal further alleged that the Lieutenant Governor has been blocking the policies of the AAP. "This is against democracy. What do people want? They want better lives. This should not be done," he said.

