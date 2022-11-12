Delhi civic poll: After AAP, BJP's first list of 232 candidates out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday issued its first list of 232 candidates for election to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for the next month.

The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later. The names of 232 candidates were announced after the approval of party national president JP Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP's first list came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes polls. As many as 65 candidates are women, the party document showed.

"Dedicated old party volunteers working on the ground have got recognition for their hard work in the first list itself," the party said, adding that 90 per cent of the party tickets have been awarded to such volunteers who have been working at the grassroots level for years.

Before giving the tickets, the AAP had surveyed all the candidates and took feedback from the local people on their choice of candidates. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP's ticket, the statement said.

The list of candidates was finalised after several meetings of the AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chaired by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal along with senior leader Manish Sisodia and AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai was present in the meeting among other senior members.

On Friday, chief minister Kejriwal released the party's 10 guarantees for the MCD polls. It also released the list of the party's 30 star campaigners.

