Harbhajan Singh among AAP star campaigners for MCD polls. Check full list here

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the civic body elections in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have been included in the list. AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam - who resigned as minister over his presence at a religious conversion event - has also been featured in the list.

Also read: MCD polls: Congress names Jagdish Tytler in panel list, BJP takes jibe

आगामी MCD चुनाव के लिए पार्टी ने 30 लोगों को STAR प्रचारक नियुक्त किया है।



सभी स्टार प्रचारक Delhi के कोने-कोने में जाकर, दिल्ली को कूड़ा-BJP मुक्त बनाने के लिए AAP के पक्ष में प्रचार करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/8P9LD23Yb5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 11, 2022

The list also includes ministers from Delhi and Punjab cabinets - Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain; and the newly inducted Raaj Kumar Anand. The star campaigners are popular vote seekers for a party who hold a high significance for political parties. According to rules, a political party can name up to a maximum of 40 star campaigners.

Here is the list of AAP's 30 star campaigners:

1. Arvind Kejriwal 2. Manish Sisodia 3. Bhagwant Mann 4, Gopal Rai 5. Sanjay Singh 6. Kailash Gahlot 7. Imran Hussain 8. Raj Kumar Anand 9. Raghav Chaddha 10. Sushil Gupta 11. N D Gupta 12. Harbhajan Singh 13. Harpal Singh Cheema 14. Harjot Singh Bains 15. Aman Arora 16. Pankaj Gupta 17. Durgesh Pathak 18. Dilip Panday 19. Atishi 20. Saurabh Bharadwaj 21. Adil Ahmad Khan 22. Rajendra Pal Gautam 23. Somnath Bharti 24. Rakhi Bidlan 25. Sanjeev Jha 26. Jarnail Singh 27. Kuldeep Kumar 28. Vishesh Ravi 29. Madan Lal 30. Shahnaz Hindustani

The voting for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections is scheduled for December 4 and the results will be out on December 7. All the 250 wards are going to the polls.

Also read: MCD polls: 45,000 cops and 190 companies of central forces to be deployed

The BJP has been in power in the MCD for three terms. The civic body polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. The AAP is contesting on all the seats with the target of dethroning the rival BJP.