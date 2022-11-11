MCD polls: 45,000 cops and 190 companies of central forces to be deployed

The Delhi Police have started a security assessment of polling stations ahead of municipal corporation elections scheduled for December 4, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that more than 190 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and around 45,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed for the elections, if needed.

“Since the number of voters has gone over 14.6 million now – which is more than the number of franchises in last assembly elections – it is expected that this time the number of CAPF companies deployed will be more than 190 companies deployed in last assembly elections. All deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been asked to provide the minute details of sensitive and super-sensitive booths in their districts. On the basis of their reports, the headquarters will decide the proportion of deployment of forces in different localities,” a senior police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

The officer said sensitive and hyper-sensitive zones will be demarcated using previous records of violence and after consultations with the state election commission.

“Some of these localities include Seemapuri in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, Adarsh Nagar and Bharat Nagar in northwest Delhi, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and Chandni Mahal in central Delhi, and Najafgarh, Mundka, Sultanpuri and Nangloi in outer Delhi. We have already started special patrolling in crowded markets like Chandni Chowk and Paharganj, besides activating locals in our ‘eyes-and-ears’ scheme to get inputs from them,” the officer said.

After the completion of the assessment process, the officer said, Delhi Police will take a call on the number of personnel to be deployed with flying squads, quick response teams (QRTs) and electronic voting machine (EVM) centres. “After the polling, another set of personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary units would be deployed around the counting centres, where EVMs will be kept till the counting day,” the officer said.

“Senior police officers will monitor all polling stations from a control room at the police headquarters, and will conduct on-the-ground checks of the arrangements. To avert any other mishap, personnel from reserve battalions will be deployed for routine law-and-order duties,” the officer said, adding that if needed, police personnel from other states may also be deployed to ensure fair polls.