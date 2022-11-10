MCD polls: Congress names Jagdish Tytler in panel list, BJP takes jibe

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday released the list of members for the Pradesh Election Community of the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls (MCD).

In the 40-member list, the party has included Congress leader and former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

MCD polls are scheduled for December 4 and counting will take place on December 7. The Delhi Congress will release the list of its 125 candidates soon.

Apart from Tytler, the list includes Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, AICC general secretary Anil Maken, senior leader Sandeep Dixit among others.

Meanwhile, slamming Congress the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised the decision to include Tytler’s name in the list.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh took to Twitter to say the move “rubs salt” on the wounds of Sikhs.

“@INCIndia rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi State Election Committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984,” he wrote.

Moreover, former Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also hit out at Congres saying, “Gandhi Family continues to shower Spl favours on killers of Sikhs. Jagdish Tytler once again made member of Election Committee for MCD 2022. Gandhi family is trying to save itself by protecting Tytler & keeping him happy with these goodies. But truth & justice wl prevail, soon!”

Congress leaders couldn’t be reached for comment.