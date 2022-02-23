Delhi Metro app, website gets upgrade, to display real-time data

New Delhi: To improve passenger experience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday launched revamped versions of its website and mobile application, adding features like real-time data on expected journey time -- present or future -- and details of each individual Metro station, including all the facilities present there.

Among the other features, the website -- www.delhimetrorail.com -- will have a “tour guides” feature which will give details of the Metro station close to 30 different monuments and landmarks in the city. The mobile application will additionally allow passengers to search for the nearest Metro station using GPS, and let them set ‘next station alerts’ to ensure commuters don’t miss their station. Further, the website and app will have interactive route maps, advanced station search options and real-time train times.

The new-look website was launched at Metro Bhawan on Wednesday by DMRC managing director Dr Mangu Singh, with officials saying that the redesign is in line with the Centre’s ‘Digital India’ initiative.

“These new age facilities have been designed after months of thorough research during which DMRC officials scanned the websites and mobile applications of all major transport systems across the world. A comparative study of the official websites of leading Metro systems across the world revealed that Delhi Metro’s website has more features for passenger convenience than any other similar website operational in other cities,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

“A lot of additional effort has been made to ensure that the website and mobile applications are safe and resistant against virus attacks. Intermittent audits are conducted from time to time to ensure the same. The DMRC website – www.delhimetrorail.com is being hosted on the safe NIC server. The mobile application, DMRC app, is also available on the Google Playstore for all kinds of mobile operating systems such as Android and Apple. The website has been designed as a bilingual platform with all features available both in Hindi and English,” said the spokesperson.

While the earlier website had both corporate and passenger information displayed together, this new website will be primarily passenger-centric, with a link available on the homepage that will lead the user to a separate corporate section.

“For the first time, DMRC has also integrated its website and the mobile application which will ensure faster updates and flow of information on both the platforms. The website and the mobile application are completely dynamic and provide real time information on movement of trains, applicable fare, timings etc, which is a vast improvement over the earlier website which was largely static in nature,” the spokesperson added.