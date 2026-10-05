Delhi Metro’s Arpan Kendras collect 76,700 kg of clothes

New Delhi:Delhi Metro’s Arpan Kendras have collected 76.7 tonnes of old clothes and registered nearly 7,600 donors since they became operational in August, officials said on Sunday.

According to data, the 10 collection centres received 76,700 kg of clothes and registered 7,597 donors as of September 17 (Photo for representation)

According to official data, the 10 collection centres had received 76,700 kg of clothes and registered 7,597 donors as of September 17. The initiative allows commuters to donate used clothes at metro stations, where the material is sent for recycling and upcycling.

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The project is a joint initiative of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the DMRC Ladies Welfare Organisation (DLWO), the State Urban Livelihoods Mission (SULM) of the Delhi government and two textile recycling organisations — Clothes Box Foundation and Respun. A MoU for the project was signed on July 14 in the presence of chief minister Rekha Gupta.

The first Arpan Kendra was inaugurated at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station on August 3, when five centres became operational. The remaining five were opened on August 17.

The centres are located at Shahdara and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital on the Red Line; Mayur Vihar Phase I on the Blue Line; Punjabi Bagh West and Shalimar Bagh on the Pink Line; Mohan Estate on the Violet Line; Lajpat Nagar on the Pink Line; Malviya Nagar and Hauz Khas on the Yellow Line; and Dwarka on the Blue Line.

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{{^usCountry}} The Arpan Kendras also serve as display and sales outlets for products made by women associated with self-help groups (SHGs). The women managing the kiosks are part of the SULM network and receive training in textile upcycling to help them become financially independent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Arpan Kendras also serve as display and sales outlets for products made by women associated with self-help groups (SHGs). The women managing the kiosks are part of the SULM network and receive training in textile upcycling to help them become financially independent. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the initiative aims to promote a circular economy by extending the life of textiles and keeping discarded clothes out of landfills. Upcycling involves turning used or discarded materials into products with greater value or utility.

The centres also use a QR-code-based system that allows donors to register their contributions digitally and receive instant acknowledgements. The DMRC has also launched awareness campaigns through pamphlets, digital outreach and information on its website to encourage public participation.

The initiative combines waste management with livelihood generation, encouraging sustainable disposal practices while supporting women-led self-help groups, officials added.