Delhi Metro update: Services from 5:15am at 2 stations for Chhath Puja returnees, 40 extra trips to cut pollution

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it is metro services will commence from 5:15 am from October 30 for a few days from two stations to serve passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath Puja. The DMRC is also reportedly going to operate 40 additional trips on weekdays to help curb air pollution, an official said on Wednesday.

The DMRC said in a post on X on Wednesday that the early resumption of services will be in effect till November 3.

“To serve passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath Pooja, Delhi metro is operating additional trains in early morning hours to provide connectivity to passengers arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway Stations,” the X post read.

Metro train services would commence at New Delhi Metro Station (yellow line) and Anand Vihar ISBT Metro Station (Blue/Pink Line from 5:15 am.

40 additional Delhi Metro trips The DMRC will run 40 extra trips on weekdays in a bid to tackle air pollution, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying on Wednesday.

DMRC Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar, along with officials from the civil and environment departments, inspected Ashok Vihar and Derawal Nagar in north Delhi along the under-construction Krishna Park Extension–RK Ashram Marg corridor to assess dust control measures, the report added.

Kumar said the number of additional trips could be increased to 60 if the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III is enforced.

Also Read | Hazy picture: Delhi’s sharp AQI spike puts data under spotlight Why 40 additional trips? To reduce pollution at construction sites, the DMRC said it has been sprinkling water, ensuring proper waste disposal, and mandating the washing of vehicle wheels before they exit project areas.

Anti-smog guns have also been deployed at all active construction sites as per guidelines.

The corporation noted that it was among the first in the National Capital Region to adopt anti-smog guns, even before they became mandatory.

Currently, 82 such machines are in use across various project sites, with more to be added as required.

DMRC has also implemented several long-term environmental initiatives. During the construction of Phase IV underground stations at Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash, dewatered water was redirected via pipeline to Roshanara Bagh Lake, helping restore it.