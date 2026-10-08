Delhi plans integrated juvenile justice complex at Alipur, proposes 950-bed capacity

Delhi is set to get an integrated juvenile justice complex at Alipur that will bring residential homes, juvenile courts, rehabilitation facilities, vocational training, healthcare and counselling under one secured campus, officials said on Wednesday.

The proposed complex, spread over 8.43 acres (34,155 sq m), is planned as a child-friendly and rehabilitative facility for children in conflict with law, officials said. (Representative photo)

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The proposed complex, spread over 8.43 acres (34,155 sq m), is planned as a child-friendly and rehabilitative facility for children in conflict with law, officials said.

The project presentation proposes 61,670 sq m of total construction, including a 13,000 sq m basement, with separate blocks for residential facilities, courts and rehabilitation. The estimate cost is ₹373.36 crore.

The project brief, seen by HT, says the complex is designed to accommodate 800 children requiring care, protection, observation, rehabilitation and reformation. However, the detailed architectural proposal provides for 950 residential beds — 600 in the observation home, 102 in the special home and 248 in the place of safety.

The observation home, planned as a ground-plus-six building, will segregate children by age and offence category. It will have separate zones for those aged 7-11, 12-15 and 16-18 years, with further segregation between petty/serious and heinous offences, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The design specifically provides that children from different offence categories should not cross paths during dormitory movement, dining, education, recreation, counselling or outdoor play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The design specifically provides that children from different offence categories should not cross paths during dormitory movement, dining, education, recreation, counselling or outdoor play. {{/usCountry}}

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The special home and place of safety will cater to children requiring longer-term rehabilitation and those in the more security-sensitive category. The place of safety will accommodate two groups — those aged 16-18 and 18-21 years — with independent residential and outdoor zones. The design calls for robust and tamper-resistant infrastructure while retaining a humane environment.

A key component will be a Juvenile Justice Board block, with the detailed plan providing for three separate JJBs. Each will have hearing rooms, magistrate and members’ rooms, probation officer facilities, legal aid, counselling and record rooms.

The design also provides three separate movement routes for judicial officers and staff, children under escort, and families, lawyers and visitors. For children, the route includes secure drop-off, holding space, private consultation and a safe return route.

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The complex will have a 50-bed drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, with medical assessment, counselling, psychological support, group therapy, supervised dormitories, recreation and wellness facilities. The presentation stresses that the facility should have a therapeutic rather than punitive character.

A training-cum-production centre will offer food-processing, technical trades, service-sector training, digital literacy and soft-skills programmes. Libraries, computer rooms, classrooms, indoor games, music and cultural spaces will also be provided.

Despite extensive security measures, including a 6-metre external perimeter wall, 3-metre internal wall, security checkpoints, AI based facial recognition systems and watchtowers, the design aims to avoid a prison-like atmosphere. Natural light, ventilation, courtyards and landscaped areas have been incorporated to support rehabilitation.

The proposed campus seeks to move beyond custodial care, placing education, vocational training, mental healthcare, counselling, sports and reintegration at the centre of juvenile justice delivery, officials said.