Delhi woman loses 1.12 lakh in online scam; three arrested: Police

The Delhi police on Tuesday busted a gang of three members involved in cyber-related crimes for allegedly duping a woman for ₹1.12lakh in east Delhi’s Shahdara area, officials said. Police have so far recovered four SIM cards, chequebooks, and mobile phones. (Representative file image)

The three arrested persons -- Gagan, Haider Ali and Mushtaq -- were part of a chain that duped people under the pretext of finding tenants for properties.

One member used to rent out bank accounts for receiving the money, another who used to make such calls to people, and a third who masterminded the entire scam, said Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

Meena said that the modus operandi came under the radar of Shahdara’s cyber branch on March 18 when they were approached by a woman who was cheated twice by one of the accused.

“The woman had listed her paying guest (PG) accommodation online when one of the accused posed as an army officer to approach her. He said that he wanted to book the PG accommodation for his college-going daughter,” said Meena.

He then offered to pay four months of rent in advance.

“The woman quoted ₹56,000 as the total rent and wanted the money through Paytm. But the man told her he would send a link clicking on which she will receive the amount in her account,” said the DCP.

However, the money was instead debited from the woman’s account.

The woman fell into the trap of the accused a second time after the latter asked her to click on a link saying the earlier debited money will be reversed once she clicked on the link sent, the police official said.

The woman ended up losing more money and when she tried calling up the accused, his phone was switched off.

“The mobile phone number used in opening that bank account was registered in the name of a 20-year-old man from Faridabad,” said the officer.

Police then tracked the person and eventually caught the remaining accused.

Police is continuing to look for other people involved in similar crimes.

