Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune techie loses 25 lakh in online fraud

Pune techie loses 25 lakh in online fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 15, 2023 12:09 AM IST

According to the complainant, the fraudsters posed as police officers from Andheri police station and informed her that a parcel with 140 grams of MD (mephedrone) was being sent from Mumbai to Taiwan in her name

A 29-year-old IT professional fell victim to a cyber fraud scam and lost 25,61,995 on April 11. The victim lodged a complaint at the cyber police station, Shivajinagar on Thursday.

The Pune cyber police station has registered a case of fraud under the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused, identified as Aparna Krishna Iyer, Ajay Kumar Bansal, Bhansingh Rajput, police impersonators and bank account holders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Pune cyber police station has registered a case of fraud under the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused, identified as Aparna Krishna Iyer, Ajay Kumar Bansal, Bhansingh Rajput, police impersonators and bank account holders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the complainant, the fraudsters posed as police officers from Andheri police station and informed her that a parcel with 140 grams of MD (mephedrone) was being sent from Mumbai to Taiwan in her name.

They threatened to register an FIR against her and to prove their official credentials, shared the last four digits of her Aadhaar card. Later, the accused defrauded the complainant into transferring 25,61,995 to various bank accounts under different pretexts of checking her financial details, investigators said.

The Pune cyber police station has registered a case of fraud under the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused, identified as Aparna Krishna Iyer, Ajay Kumar Bansal, Bhansingh Rajput, police impersonators and bank account holders.

Deputy commissioner of police (EOW and cyber crime) Sriniwas Ghadge said, ”We are gathering digital evidence as part of investigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aadhaar card mumbai accused complaint cyber crime cyber fraud deputy commissioner of police eow fraud it professional scam taiwan victim + 11 more
aadhaar card mumbai accused complaint cyber crime cyber fraud deputy commissioner of police eow fraud it professional scam taiwan victim + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out