The Delhi Police has registered an FIR at south Delhi's Saket police station over an alleged objectionable video involving remarks against women from Bihar and the religious and cultural traditions associated with Chhath Puja.
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
The FIR was registered after a complaint against the stand-up comedy event.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
The complaint alleged that objectionable remarks were made during a programme held at the Saket-based comedy club on October 24. The complainant has sought examination of video recordings, social media posts and other digital evidence.
Also Read I Delhi Police denies permission for SKM's march to Jantar Mantar on farmers' protest anniversary
The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 296 and 352 of the BNS.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}