Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Shab-e-Baraat, Holi

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Shab-e-Baraat, Holi

PTI |
Mar 07, 2023 12:25 PM IST

According to the police, more than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital. Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations.

Ahead of Shab-e-Baraat and Holi this week, Delhi Police Monday said it has made elaborate arrangements for the safety of motorists and pedestrians while ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers.

Public is advised to obey traffic rules and not to drink and drive, the advisory stated.
Public is advised to obey traffic rules and not to drink and drive, the advisory stated.

More than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat, which will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, officials said.

During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers beside the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques.

According to the police, more than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital. Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations.

Since the date of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat coincide this year, special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be stationed on various roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations, the Delhi Police advisory stated.

Radar guns will also be deployed to check incidences of over-speeding, it said.

According to the advisory, special teams comprising 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken and vulnerable points for Holi.

"Further, as per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, driving license will also be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months.

"Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc," it said.

Public is advised to obey traffic rules and not to drink and drive, the advisory stated.

"Observe prescribed speed limits. Obey traffic signals. Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Especially two-wheeler drivers and riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding," it added.

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to all motorists to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, over-speeding, triple riding, riding without a helmet and driving in the wrong carriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi traffic
delhi news delhi traffic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out