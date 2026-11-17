The Delhi Police have asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to allot around 500 square yards of land inside Ramlila Maidan for a dedicated police post and demarcate a separate area where smaller groups can hold protests without paying booking charges, officials aware of the development said on Monday.

A protest at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 after it was designated as a protest venue. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

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The proposal comes after Ramlila Maidan was designated as one of Delhi’s three official protest venues following the de-notification of Jantar Mantar. At least two senior police officers confirmed the requests, which were made after a joint survey of the 12-acre (58,000 sq yard) ground by officials of the Delhi Police and MCD.

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A senior officer said a permanent police unit inside the ground would “improve coordination, strengthen security arrangements and reduce response time during demonstrations and large public gatherings”.

The police have also asked the civic body in a letter to concretise the existing unpaved portion of the ground and demarcate a section where “small demonstrations” can be held without organisers having to book the entire venue or pay the prescribed charges, the officer said, requesting anonymity.

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A police post is different from the police booth that already exists at the venue. While a booth primarily serves as a point for police presence and public assistance, a post is a functional police unit with wider responsibilities. It can maintain daily diary (DD) entries, register FIRs and handle complaints and other police-related work.

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The proposed post would be headed by a sub-inspector and have around 30 personnel deployed there, a second officer said.

“The police post is expected to provide a permanent point of contact for organisers, police personnel and civic agencies, particularly during events that draw thousands of people. At present, security arrangements have to be scaled up depending on the size and nature of an event,” the officer said.

The move also comes amid concerns over the accessibility and cost of using Ramlila Maidan as a designated protest venue. As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, booking the 12-acre ground costs ₹50,000 per day, apart from a refundable security deposit of ₹55,000. Including taxes and other charges, the initial outlay for a day’s booking works out to approximately ₹1.21 lakh.

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While MCD has said a small portion of the ground can be used free of charge, its capacity is limited to around 150 people. Police officials said a clearly demarcated space for smaller protests would ensure that demonstrations by smaller organisations and groups do not become “financially prohibitive”.

The Delhi Police have also prepared a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) to regulate protests and demonstrations at Ramlila Maidan. The draft, which has been forwarded to Police Headquarters for approval, proposes a maximum capacity of 50,000 people and allows protests between 10am and 5pm.

An October 11 police standing order formally named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as replacement protest venues after Jantar Mantar was de-notified.