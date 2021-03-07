Delhi Police seizes hukkas from restaurant, tweets 'pawri nahi ho rahi hai'
The Delhi Police on Sunday seized 24 'hukkas' after it raided a restaurant-cum-bar here and then joined the "pawri ho rahi hai" meme fest on social media, saying "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai."
The meme set the social media on fire after it surfaced online with Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistan-based Instagram influencer, speaking in a heavily-accented tone as she stood partying with some friends with their car parked on a road.
"Ye humari car hai, ye hum hain aur ye humari pawri (party) ho rahi hai," she says in the social media post, which has now transcended the country's borders for its fun quotient.
From his official handle on Twitter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.
"PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area," he tweeted and tagged photos of the seized 'hukkas'.
A senior police official said during patrolling duty, sub-inspector Prakash Kashyap along with head constable Suresh raided the restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area after receiving information that 'hukkas' were being served to customers, they said.
"The police team found that COVID-19 protocols were also not being followed. There were no screening machines or sanitizers at the restaurant. The customers were also found to be smoking 'hukkas'," the senior police officer said.
A case has been registered under the IPC section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant sections under COTPA prohibiting smoking in public places, he said.
