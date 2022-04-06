Delhi police to integrate its licensing services with DigiLocker soon

In order to improve services provided to citizens, the licensing unit of Delhi Police is going to be integrated with DigiLocker through national e-governance division (NeGD).

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has given his in-principle approval to make all the licenses and registration certificates issued by licensing unit available on DigiLocker in its digital format.

Delhi, incidentally, will be the first state to be integrated with DigiLocker, after being the first to introduce arms licenses in form of smart cards, the official said.

OP Mishra, the joint commissioner of police (licensing), said that DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) to provide a repository to access authentic documents and certificates in digital format from their sources or issuing organisation.

“Since licensing unit is issuing many of the licenses in digital form and maintaining digital database of the licenses, integration with DigiLocker will add value to the service delivery. The CP has already given his approval for it and the citizens now will be able to keep their licenses in digital form in the DigiLocker and can use the same to establish the authentication of physical copy possessed by them if required during checking by law enforcing agencies. The law enforcement agencies too will have an authentic source to verify such licenses,” he said.

He further said that the licensing unit provides licenses, registration and no-objection certificates to arms, lodging houses, eateries, swimming pools, cinema halls, auditoriums, casual performances, explosives, video game parlours and discotheques.

“In tune with government initiatives for e-governance and digital delivery of services, the unit has taken many initiatives and issues such licenses and certificates on applicant’s registered e-mail. Delhi has also become the first state to issue the arms license in the form of a smart card,” Mishra said.