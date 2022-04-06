Delhi police to integrate its licensing services with DigiLocker soon
In order to improve services provided to citizens, the licensing unit of Delhi Police is going to be integrated with DigiLocker through national e-governance division (NeGD).
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has given his in-principle approval to make all the licenses and registration certificates issued by licensing unit available on DigiLocker in its digital format.
Delhi, incidentally, will be the first state to be integrated with DigiLocker, after being the first to introduce arms licenses in form of smart cards, the official said.
OP Mishra, the joint commissioner of police (licensing), said that DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) to provide a repository to access authentic documents and certificates in digital format from their sources or issuing organisation.
“Since licensing unit is issuing many of the licenses in digital form and maintaining digital database of the licenses, integration with DigiLocker will add value to the service delivery. The CP has already given his approval for it and the citizens now will be able to keep their licenses in digital form in the DigiLocker and can use the same to establish the authentication of physical copy possessed by them if required during checking by law enforcing agencies. The law enforcement agencies too will have an authentic source to verify such licenses,” he said.
He further said that the licensing unit provides licenses, registration and no-objection certificates to arms, lodging houses, eateries, swimming pools, cinema halls, auditoriums, casual performances, explosives, video game parlours and discotheques.
“In tune with government initiatives for e-governance and digital delivery of services, the unit has taken many initiatives and issues such licenses and certificates on applicant’s registered e-mail. Delhi has also become the first state to issue the arms license in the form of a smart card,” Mishra said.
CID probe into lawyer Deepti Kale’s fatal fall from Sassoon hospital
PUNE The Criminal Investigation Department ( )has started an inquiry into the death of lawyer Deepti Kale who had a fatal fall from the eighth floor of the Sassoon General Hospital building on April 27 last year while she was admitted for treatment. Kale, a resident Bavdhan, and her close aide, Nilesh Shelar, were arrested by the Vishrambaug police station for allegedly abetting the suicide of jeweller Milind alias Balwant Marathe.
Candidates forge documents for Bihar asst profs appointment; FIRs lodged
The detection of forged documents during the scrutiny of applications submitted by candidates for appointment of assistant professors in the state's universities has stumped the Bihar State University Service Commission. The commission has lodged FIR against two such applicants and has increased vigil to prevent any undeserving candidates getting even closer to the interview stage, officials said. Both the candidates are women and from Supaul district of Bihar.
Delhi: 37-year-old delivers triplets at full term through IVF
In a rare case, a 37-year-old woman from Delhi, who had undergone in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), delivered triplets at full term, doctors said on Saturday. Consultant gynaecologist at Delhi's Moolchand Hospital, Dr Tuhina Goel, said the pregnancy was extremely high risk as the mother in such cases is susceptible to developing complications such as premature delivery, anaemia, hypertension and gestational diabetes. The 37-year-old's husband, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the delivery was smooth.
Pune Police bust online cyber fraud gang, arrest two from Mumbai
The cybercrime police station has busted a Mumbai-based gang engaged in online fraud and arrested two people on charges of cheating a city-based person for Rs12.04 lakh. The complainant who was in need of steel for making the pavilion structure had posted his requirement. The victim deposited Rs1204,073 in his bank account at Karnataka Bank in the name of Adinath Metals. When the complainant did not receive steel, he approached the cyber police.
Loudspeakers will be seized if rules not followed: Bengaluru Police
Speaking to reporters in the city on Tuesday, the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Kamal Kant said that loudspeakers are not allowed during the restricted hours and if this rule is violated loudspeakers will be seized and legal action will be taken. Hindu organisations in the state have asked that loudspeakers be banned from mosques in the city, threatening to use them in temples if this is not done.
