A suspected gangster allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel was shot dead in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP-STF) near Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr in the early hours of Friday, officers aware of the developments said.

Police said more than 25 rounds were fired during the encounter near Sukh Lalpur village, after Durrani allegedly opened fire when asked to surrender. (HT Photo) more less

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The suspect, identified as Naseem alias Rizwan alias Durrani, 37, a resident of New Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, was wanted in connection with two recent murders in Delhi and an attempt-to-murder case in Ghaziabad. He carried a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

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Senior police officers said more than 25 rounds were fired during the encounter, which took place when the joint team, comprising personnel from the Delhi Police Crime Branch and UP-STF, attempted to arrest him.

Durrani was a member of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company and was recently in the spotlight for allegedly gunning down another suspected gangster, Sameer, near Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra’s office in Khajuri Khas on November 16.

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (Crime Branch) said, “During probe of Sameer’s murder, Naseem was seen in the footage wielding two pistols in his hands and firing over 20 rounds with an aide. It was a murder due to gang rivalry between Naseem’s gang and Haroon Saifi gang. Naseem was running his own gang in Delhi.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that Durrani was contracted by Chhota Shakeel to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, who is lodged in Tihar jail, and Pakistani-Canadian journalist and writer Tarek Fatah. Officers said they thwarted the assassination plots by arresting Durrani and his associate Junaid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that Durrani was contracted by Chhota Shakeel to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, who is lodged in Tihar jail, and Pakistani-Canadian journalist and writer Tarek Fatah. Officers said they thwarted the assassination plots by arresting Durrani and his associate Junaid. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhaliwal said Durrani was involved in 22 criminal cases and wanted in three additional cases.

UP-STF officials said the encounter took place at 12.25am near Sukh Lalpur village in Sikandrabad. It was a joint operation with the Delhi Police as prior to the November 16 incident, he was also wanted in an attempt to murder case in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

Acting on intelligence that Durrani was heading towards Sikandrabad to meet an associate, the joint team intercepted Durrani, who was on a scooter, near the Sikandrabad crossing on the road towards Ghaziabad. He allegedly accelerated, lost control while turning towards an unpaved road near SDM Colony and fell.

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The STF said Durrani opened fire despite being asked to surrender and the police returned fire in self-defence, hitting Durrani. More than 25 rounds were fired in all, following which Durrani was taken to a hospital and died during treatment.

Police recovered two .32-bore pistols, an empty magazine, three live cartridges and 16 empty cartridges from the spot, besides a scooter, a helmet and a bag containing clothes. An FIR under sections 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 3/25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sikandrabad police station.

Police said that besides the November 16 murder, he was also wanted for the murder of Raja Mewati in Khajuri Khas on May 26 this year. In the recent Ghaziabad incident, he allegedly shot and seriously injured a woman in Loni on June 11, 2025, after she intervened in a monetary dispute.

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Chhota Shakeel association

STF officials said that Durrani’s links with Chhota Shakeel surfaced in 2017, when he was interrogated by the Delhi Police. Durrani and Junaid had been arrested in 2016 in connection with an alleged conspiracy to kill Tarek Fatah, and the police found ₹1.5 lakh had been transferred to Durrani.

The duo was also contracted to eliminate Bajrang Dal activist Robin Sharma, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.

Special commissioner Dhaliwal said, “Sharma and his aide were accused of burning copies of Quran in 2001. Naseem had sent an operative named Tariq, who had mistakenly killed Sharma’s brother Deepak instead. A murder case was registered at Dwarka police station against Tariq and others. Tariq was also killed in a police encounter in 2006.”

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Criminal history

Police said Durrani was first arrested in 2010, in connection with a theft case. In the same year, he was also found involved in the murder of one Saeed on September 21, and he was booked for murder along with his associate Shahnawaz alias Chhotu.

In 2012, he was booked in a murder case in Loni, Ghaziabad, and in 2013, he was booked in two robbery and dacoity cases by the Sahibabad police.

Over the years, he was booked in similar cases at Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura, Daryaganj, Sarai Rohilla, Khajuri Khas, Jafrabad, Harsh Vihar and Dayalpur police stations in Delhi. The latest cases against him were the attempted murder in Loni and two murders in Delhi this year, police said.

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Investigators said Durrani’s social media account had 273 followers, and listed his profession as “committing crimes until death”. Police said the account was used by Durrani to post threats several times.

Several posts featured him smoking hookah, while others showed photographs and videos purportedly recorded during court appearances. Investigators are examining how such media was recorded and uploaded, including when he appeared to be handcuffed.