New Delhi: A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court on Friday directed All India Students’ Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora, who was booked in six cases linked to the protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, to file a reply by December 10 explaining why she should not be asked to furnish a bond for maintaining peace.

Neha Bora at the Press Club during a presser on the SIR on October 29. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo) more less

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The directions were passed by SEM court judge Ritu Raj after Delhi Police supplied Bora with copies of all six FIRs registered against her in connection with the protests.

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The court had earlier directed the police to provide her with the FIRs after her counsel, advocate Abhik Chimni, raised concerns that she was being asked to participate in preventive proceedings without being furnished details of the cases.

The proceedings stem from Bora’s detention on October 16 during a protest march at Mandi House.

After her release the following morning, Delhi Police initiated preventive proceedings against her and issued a show-cause notice asking why she should not be directed to execute a personal bond of ₹10,000, along with one surety, to maintain peace during the inquiry.

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{{^usCountry}} The police cited alleged provocative sloganeering, demonstrations near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders and allegations that Bora instigated people to join a protest in Connaught Place as grounds for a case of breach of peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police cited alleged provocative sloganeering, demonstrations near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders and allegations that Bora instigated people to join a protest in Connaught Place as grounds for a case of breach of peace. {{/usCountry}}

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Bora had challenged the preventive proceedings before the Delhi High Court, arguing that they were an attempt to curb democratic dissent. However, the high court on October 23 dismissed her plea, holding that sufficient material was placed before the SEM to initiate proceedings under sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It also directed the police to furnish all material relied upon against her and ensure she was provided with an opportunity to respond before a final decision is taken.

Bora has maintained that she would not sign the peace bond and has questioned the use of preventive proceedings against protesters. The prosecution is represented by legal consultants Prashant Prakash and Bhagwan Dass.