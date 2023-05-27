Lights, camera, guards in Delhi subways revamp

Delhi Public Works Department minister Atishi on Friday instructed all engineers to complete repair work along all subways within a month. She issued the directions after visiting the Punjabi Bagh subway last week and said that she was shocked at its dismal condition. A subway at Lajpat Nagar. PWD minister Atishi on Friday announced measures to revamp subways in Delhi after an inspection. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The minister instructed all officials to ensure monitoring through CCTV cameras and deployment of guards at all subways, repair of lights, pavements, walls, and other surfaces, and place convex mirrors, for the safety of women and the elderly, officials aware of the matter said.

There are 59 pedestrian subways across Delhi managed by PWD, of which over 30 need major repair work including light fittings.

“During a recent visit to the Punjabi Bagh subway crossing, I was appalled by its deplorable condition. The situation was such that no person, especially a woman, would ever want to use that subway. It lacked proper lighting, CCTV cameras for security, and regular cleaning. Dangling wires overhead posed a safety hazard, and filth and garbage marred the entire space,” said Atishi.

She added that the engineers have been instructed to take up repair and maintenance of all subways and finish work by the end of June on mission mode, following which the minister will personally visit and inspect all subways from July 1.

The minister also asked PWD to deploy a security guard at all subways to ensure that women, children, and the elderly feel safe while using it and can contact the guard in case of an emergency. PWD officials, however, said that it already has a contract with a private security firm that provides guards for most subways in the city.

“These guards can help ensure that no antisocial elements misbehave with the people using the subways. CCTV cameras also must be installed and connected to a centralised control room for surveillance,” said Atishi.

She has also instructed convex mirrors to be placed at all blind spots inside the subway, especially at turns, along with regular cleaning and maintenance.

The minister has added that starting July 1, citizens can also visit the subways and share photos or videos on social media websites if they have any concerns and that action will be initiated against the executive engineers responsible for the particular area.

PWD officials said that they have already started work on the repair and maintenance of the subways.

“There is no additional budget allocation for this work, and it will be done under routine maintenance work. We will focus on improving the lighting and maintaining cleanliness that is expected to greatly enhance safety perception, especially for women,” said a PWD official, requesting anonymity.

Residents from across Delhi have been complaining about the subways and have also taken to social media to highlight the poorly maintained, unhygienic condition of subways.

“The Bhajanpura subway is used by hundreds of people daily, but it has no lighting, no cleanliness, and needs urgent repair. Residents cannot use them to cross the roads,” said Lokendra Singh, a resident of the area.

“Every subway in the city is poorly maintained and is a hub for antisocial elements. The newly-opened subway near Dilli Haat will also be a playing ground for illegal encroachers and vendors soon,” said Kapil Kumar Singh, an advocate in south Delhi.

Namita Singh, a Delhi University student, said, “Subways are not meant for women at all. Most of us prefer to just cross the road navigating the traffic than feel unsafe in a dimly lit and dirty subway.”

Officials said that to prevent antisocial elements from camping in subways, many remain shut from 10pm to 6am. However, these are not the official timings and the department will consider not locking them once the revamp is complete. Subways are supposed to remain open 24 hours but after complaints of antisocial elements, PWD started locking them.

Experts said that while the subways can be maintained and monitored, it is a concept that most cities across the world are discarding now as pedestrians find it more convenient to cross the roads at grade.

“Considering a user perspective, subways in our cities are one of the most under-utilised infrastructure facilities. This happens for various reasons such as convenience and comfort of access, poor security, perception of being unsafe, especially at odd hours, visual disconnect from the street, etc. This is even more challenging for people with disabilities or health conditions, the elderly, caregivers with infants, etc. Intuitively, pedestrians seek short and direct crossings that do not force them to change grade (in this case, it is going underground). However, since the infrastructure exists, some improvement measures that can be undertaken to improve user experience and encourage subway usage are adequate lighting of subways, maintaining cleanliness and mitigating flooding during monsoons, police patrolling for enabling safe passage of users, introducing vending/ shopping activities that are women-oriented, introducing child care facilities, and wherever possible, introducing visual connect with streets through appropriate design interventions,” said Prerna Mehta, associate programme director, World Resources Institute India.