Delhi saw over 40% jump in crimes against women in 2021, most unsafe: NCRB

Delhi saw a more than 40 per cent rise in crimes against women in 2021 as compared to 2020, with two girls being raped every day last year in the national capital, making it the most unsafe metropolitan city for women in India, according to the latest NCRB or National Crime Records Bureau data.

In 2021, Delhi recorded 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021 as compared to 2020 when the figure was 9,782, the data showed.

Also Read | MP most unsafe for senior citizens; Chhattisgarh, Himachal are 2nd & 3rd: NCRB

According to the data, there were 43,414 crimes in total across all 19 major cities and the crime cases against women in Delhi account for 32.20 per cent of total crimes in the category among these cities, according to the report.

Mumbai stood second with 5,543 crime cases against women, followed by Bengaluru with 3,127 cases, where both metropolitan cities account for 12.76 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively, of the total crimes in the 19 cities.

NCRB 2021 data on Delhi’s crime cases against women:

1. 3,948 cases of abduction and kidnapping of women were reported in Delhi out of a total of 8,664 cases in all metropolitan cities.

2. Delhi also reported 2,022 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty.

Also Read | Deaths by suicide at their highest rate in 2021, shows NCRB data

3. There were 1,357 reported cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (girl child victims only).

4. As many as 833 cases of girl child rape, the highest among the metropolitan cities, were reported, as per the data.

5. A total of 4,674 cases were registered for cruelty by husbands against women in Delhi.

6. The national capital has registered 136 cases of dowry death in 2021, which is 36.26 per cent of total deaths due to the menace in 19 metropolitan cities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail