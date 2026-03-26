New Delhi, The Delhi Public Works Department , to ensure faster laying of PNG pipelines, has decided to approve road-cutting permission within 24 hours from receiving the request, an official order said on Thursday. Delhi PWD waives road restoration charges to fast-track PNG rollout

The PWD, which is the main road owning agency in the national capital, has also waived off road restoration charges for three months, in a fresh order issued.

"It is further directed that permission for road cutting for laying of Indraprastha Gas Limited pipelines shall be accorded within 24 hours of receipt of a complete request, along with directions to commence the work immediately," the order said.

The road restoration charges applicable for laying of IGL pipelines for PNG connections are hereby waived for a period of three months – up to June 30, 2026, it added.

The road restoration charge is levied by the road-owning agency on any service provider cutting a road or footpath to lay down the lines.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances and in public interest, the PWD hereby issues the following directions with the specific objective of facilitating IGL in providing PNG connections to consumers in an expeditious manner within its jurisdiction," it said.

IGL has been directed to undertake the work on priority, deploying adequate manpower and resources.

"The company is also required to ensure that excavated areas are promptly backfilled and secured to prevent any inconvenience or safety risks to the public," the order added.

All concerned officials have been instructed to ensure strict and immediate compliance with these directives, underscoring the government's focus on improving access to cleaner fuel through streamlined infrastructure development.

This comes after the New Delhi Municipal Council also waived road restoration charges in Delhi. Currently, PWD manages approximately 1,400 kilometres of road network in the national capital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.