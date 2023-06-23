Delhi receives light showers early morning, heavy rains, thunderstorms predicted

Parts of the national capital Delhi and adjoining NCR region received light rainfall on Friday morning that brought a little respite from the scorching heat. The minimum temperature settled one notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius.(HT_PRINT)

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the capital is likely to see rainfall over the next six days. Heavy or very heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from June 25 to 27, the IMD forecast added.

The weather agency has also it has issued a ‘yellow’ alert from June 25 to 27, which is a warning to ‘be aware’.

The minimum temperature settled one notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum is likely to touch 39 degrees Celsius in the city.

According to the weather agency, The national capital recorded 73 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate (102) category around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

A low-pressure area, created as a remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy, laid over Central Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. However, the IMD has not yet made a statement on the onset of monsoon in Delhi. The normal date of onset in Delhi is June 27. Last year, the monsoon hit Delhi on June 30, while in 2021, it was delayed further, reaching the city only by July 13.

