Delhi rain: Has monsoon arrived early in Capital, or a temporary relief?

It was a partly cloudy morning in Delhi on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.6 degrees Celsius, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heatwave, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). People enjoys rain at Nouth Block, Raisina Hills, in New Delhi, on Friday, June 21, 2024. ((Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times))

Following heavy rain on Friday, the city recorded 4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Saturday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and the possibility of winds over isolated places in Delhi (IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi) and adjoining areas of NCR (Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) in the next two hours, as per IMD weather alert at 2:25pm on Saturday.

ALSO READ- 5 more die of heat stroke in Delhi; death toll at 58 in national capital

Why rain in Delhi?

“If you see the temperatures over North India, due to a very active western disturbance, there was widespread clouding as well as thundershowers at some places. Temperatures have dipped by 4-5 degree Celsius throughout North India,” IMD senior scientist Soma Sen Roy was quoted by PTI as saying.

Western disturbance brings moisture carried by westerly winds from the Mediterranean, Caspian, Black Sea, and Arabian Sea and are associated with short-duration rain.

ALSO READ- Weather Bee | What is the onset of the southwest monsoon?

When will monsoon reach Delhi?

Southwest monsoon originates over the Indian Ocean due to temperature differences between land and sea and is responsible widespread and prolonged rain across the country.

The northern limit of monsoon currently extends through regions including Navsari, Jalgaon, Mandla, Pendra Road, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Haldia, Pakur, Sahibganj, and Raxaul.

Conditions are favourable for the southwest Monsoon to advance further into additional areas such as the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Maharashtra, some areas of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of East Uttar Pradesh over the next 3-4 days.

The weather agency said that monsoon is likely to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.

Delhi weather forecast this week

June 22: Generally cloudy with thunderstorms and very light rain. Expect gusty winds at 30-40 km/h.

June 23: Partly cloudy.

June 24: Generally cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and very light rain.

June 25: Partly cloudy. Heat wave conditions at isolated places.

June 26: Partly cloudy. Heat wave conditions at isolated places.

June 27: Generally cloudy with a possibility of very light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds at 30-40 km/h.

June 28: Generally cloudy with a possibility of very light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds at 30-40 km/h.