5 more die of heat stroke in Delhi; death toll at 58 in national capital

The death toll due to heatwave in Delhi this summer rose to at least 58 on Friday, with public hospitals reporting five more deaths in the last 24 hours, even as a spell of rain lashed the city in the afternoon, bringing down temperatures by several degrees, officials aware of the matter said. RML hospital did not report any fresh cases of heatstroke in its emergency ward on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Deaths due to extreme heat have been reported since April in the Capital, as per data shared by hospitals and state government so far.

Safdarjung Hospital confirmed three new deaths on Thursday and in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, two more critically-ill heatstroke patients succumbed in the last 24 hours, people familiar with the matter said.

Safdarjung hospital admitted 10 new patients on Thursday, and the total number of people currently undergoing heatstroke treatment at the hospital is 26. Of these, 14 are critically ill and are on ventilator support. In total, 88 people were admitted since March, of which 66 were admitted since June 16. The hospital has reported 28 deaths so far this season, according to the data.

RML did not see any fresh cases of heatstroke in its emergency ward on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter, adding that the drop in temperature seems to have brought some respite.

“We hope the rain will continue in the coming days and things will improve. No new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The total number of heatstroke patients undergoing treatment at RML is 30, of which 24 are critically sick. There have been 73 cumulative hospital admissions and 20 deaths so far this season, the official added.

On Thursday, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that in the past 48 hours, 310 people were admitted to various government hospitals in the Capital with heat-related illnesses, while 14 have lost their lives owing to the complications.

Meanwhile, according to the central government database that HT accessed, there have been at least 110 confirmed heatstroke deaths in the country in the past three months. The data pertained to deaths till June 18.

Uttar Pradesh is among the worst-affected states that has seen 36 deaths related to heatstroke so far, of which three people died on Tuesday. The other states with high mortality included Bihar (17), Rajasthan (16), and Odisha (13).

Among the heatstroke cases, 40,272 cases were reported since March 1 — Madhya Pradesh (10,636), Rajasthan (6,546), Andhra Pradesh (3,994), Jharkhand (3,601), Uttar Pradesh (3,590) and Odisha (3,574).

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings relief from intense heatwave

To be sure, the numbers are likely to be highly suppressed due to lag in sharing of surveillance data.

“The states have been directed to duly submit line listed data, and regularly update the numbers to keep track of the cases and deaths accurately. The data accuracy is dependent on all states submitting relevant data on time,” said a senior government official, requesting anonymity.