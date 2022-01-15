Delhi records 20,718 new Covid-19 cases, 15% less than yesterday

Delhi on Saturday reported a further 15 per cent dip in its daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case numbers, recording 20,718 new cases in the past 24 hours. This is the second day in a row that the daily Covid-19 tally in the national capital has continued to decrease after it showed a hike for four consecutive days earlier.

With this, the cumulative tally of total Covid-19 cases in Delhi has reached 17,11,268, according to numbers provided by the Delhi state health bulletin on Saturday.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 28,867 cases, its biggest-ever single-day count since April last year when the dreadful second wave was active across the country.

In the past 24 hours, the disease claimed the lives of 30 people in the national capital, also a decrease from the 34 fatalities recorded on Friday and the 31 on Thursday. The overall death toll has now reached 25,335, the health bulletin data revealed.

The positivity rate of the national capital remains above the 30 per cent-mark, up from 29.21% two days ago. At the same time, as many as 19,554 patients had recovered from the coronavirus infection and were discharged from hospitals after being treated for the same.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals due to coronavirus climbed to 2,618 on Saturday, up from 2,446 on Friday and 2,369 on Thursday.

A total of 2,620 people are currently hospitalised in Delhi and barring the 2,518 patients who have confirmed Covid-19 infections, as many as 102 are suspected cases of the virus.

Delhi is currently under night curfew between 11pm and 5am along with weekend curfew. Schools, colleges, gyms, cinemas, and restaurants are also shut.

The current surge in Covid-19 cases across the country is owing to the Omicron outbreak. Delhi is one of the top three most-hit regions by Omicron variant in the country. A new study into Delhi Covid-19 samples between November 25 and December 23 last year has also indicated that there was an eventual community spread of the Omicron in the national capital.