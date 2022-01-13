With 28,867 fresh cases, Delhi sees highest ever single-day spike in Covid tally

Delhi on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after as many 28,867 people tested positive for the disease, according to health bulletin data. This was the biggest surge since April 20 last year, according to news agency PTI. Today's numbers are a surge of 1,306 cases from Wednesday when 27,561 fresh Covid-19 infections were logged in the national capital. The cumulative tally of Delhi now stands at 16,46,583, the health bulletin data revealed.

Fresh deaths due to Covid-19, however, saw a drop from Wednesday's 40 to 31 on Thursday, taking the overall death toll to 25,271. New recoveries also maintained its upward swing with 22,121 people recuperating from the disease as opposed to 14,957 on the preceding day. With this, the total number of recovered patients in the national capital has risen to 15,27,152.

The case positivity rate of Delhi, however, continues to raise concerns with the increasing number of single-day Covid-19 infections. On Thursday, the case positivity rose to 29.21 per cent from Wednesday's 26.22 per cent, according to health bulletin data.

The number of patients in hospitals in the national capital has further climbed to 2,369 and so did the containment zones, which is inching closer to 24,000 (23,997 to be exact).

Delhi is currently under night as well as weekend curfew, while educational institutions, gyms and restaurants have been shut.

Amidst the continuing surge in Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally, health minister Satyendar Jain said that the situation in the city has “seems [to] have stabilised.” He added that soon there will be a dip in the infection rates.

“The hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued,” Jain said, adding that if Covid-19 cases decline in the next few days, current restrictions across the national capital will be lifted.

The rise in Covid-19 cases is primarily being driven by its Omicron variant. Delhi has so far confirmed 549 cases of the new strain, of which, 57 patients have recovered.