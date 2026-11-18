New Delhi, A 22-year-old man allegedly cheated his 87-year-old grandfather, a retired Indian Navy personnel, of ₹29.50 lakh in connivance with his friend, to spend the money on luxury trips, partying and other extravagant expenses, police said on Wednesday. Delhi: Retired Navy officer duped of ₹29.50 lakh, grandson among two held

The two accused, identified as Abhishek Raghav and Tushar Chaudhary, both aged 22, were caught in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, they said.

The victim has been identified as Jagdish Singh.

The fraud came to light after his son, Ashwani Raghav, lodged a complaint alleging that unauthorised withdrawals and deductions had been made from his father's bank account between April and October this year.

During the investigation, the police found that ₹29.50 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from the elderly man's account, they said.

A probe into the financial transactions revealed that ₹9.26 lakh had been transferred to a bank account held by Abhishek, while ₹20.24 lakh was credited to a bank account belonging to Tushar, police said.

The investigation revealed that Abhishek, who is the complainant's son and the victim's grandson, had allegedly misused his grandfather's bank account details and conspired with his friend to siphon off the money. His mobile number was also linked to the elderly man's bank account, they said.

The accused allegedly spent the cheated money on trips to Manali, Nainital and Odisha, besides partying with friends in Noida and other personal expenses.

They also purchased a car for ₹2.75 lakh using the money and spent another ₹1.25 lakh on installing a music system in the vehicle, police said.

Two mobile phones and the car have been recovered and seized, they added.

Abhishek is pursuing a BA LLB course in Khurja, while Tushar is enrolled in a nursing course there, police said.

The two have been arrested, and police custody remand has been obtained for further interrogation to trace the remaining cheated amount, identify other possible associates and establish the complete money trail, they said.

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