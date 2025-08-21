Five Delhi schools get bomb threat, third such incident in 4 days

Five schools in Delhi, including BGS International Public School in Dwarka Sector 5, received bomb threats on Thursday morning, making it the third such incident this week. Several schools received bomb threats on Thursday morning in Delhi.(HT_PRINT)

Delhi police and fire department were at the spot.

On Monday, over 30 schools across Delhi received similar threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats again on Wednesday through e-mail, which were later declared 'hoax'. DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodhaya Vidyalaya, Rahul Model School, Maxfort School in Dwarka, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and the Andhra School in Prasad Nagar were among the institutions that received the bomb threat.

Police sources cited in a PTI news agency report said that around the bomb threats on Wednesday via e-mail were from the same group named 'Terrorizers 111' that had sent the mail on Monday.

In the threat mail, which was sent to schools on Tuesday night, the group demanded 2,000 Dollars in cryptocurrency.

"We are the Terrorizers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras," PTI quoted the mail.

The mail also demanded the transfer of money to an Ethereum address, adding that the bombs would be detonated within 48 hours otherwise.