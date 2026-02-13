Edit Profile
    Delhi schools get fresh bomb threats; students, teachers evacuated

    Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials have said that authorities have launched search operations.

    Updated on: Feb 13, 2026 10:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, said police. Delhi Police, along with fire department and bomb disposal squads, were deployed to various school campuses to carry out extensive anti-sabotage checks.

    Authorities from Delhi Police, bomb squad and Delhi fire services responded to the fresh bomb threats which reached at least three schools in the national capital. (Representational image) (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times))
    Authorities from Delhi Police, bomb squad and Delhi fire services responded to the fresh bomb threats which reached at least three schools in the national capital. (Representational image) (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times))

    This is the second bomb threat mail received by schools across the national Capital in the past one week.

    On February 9, more than 15 schools received threats.

    According to people aware of the developments, threats were sent to BT Tamil School in Jhandewalan, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and the British School.

    Police said the calls started coming in around 9:12am about the bomb threats from the three schools. Later, more schools informed police about a similar bomb threat email.

    Senior police officers said the mail was sent using an anonymous mail ID.

    In a message to parents, a school said, "Dear Parents, this morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed".

    Police said nothing has been found in any of the schools till now. Teams are still conducting checks at the schools.

    These fresh threats come after at least 13 schools received bomb threat emails earlier this week on Monday.

    A senior police officer said an email was sent by a username “zachary jenkins” to 13 schools, stating “Delhi will become Khalistan in the memory of Afzal Guru”. The email, signed by “Khalistan National Army” also warned of an attack on Parliament later this week, HT reported earlier.

    After an explosive detection and probe, the threats were proven to be a hoax.

    The next day, nearly 10 schools in Punjab's Chandigarh and Mohali received bomb threats.

    On Wednesday morning, 18 schools in Mohali received more threats, HT reported. The emails were received between 7.30 am to 8 am, right before most schools were to open for the day.

