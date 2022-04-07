Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states

Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre’s One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data.

Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million.

The One Nation, One Ration Card programme is a national platform that digitises ration cards, details of beneficiaries, monthly quota of ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and allows withdrawals through electronic point of sale machines.

“It is common to see new faces at the fair price shops since ONORC has been implemented. People who were till now deprived of ration, are getting it now under the new scheme,” said Saurabh Gupta, secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh. Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.

A food department official said that people who face difficulties in biometric authentication due to erosion of fingerprints, etc. have been given the option of nominating someone else on their behalf for obtaining ration. “The number of people obtaining ration under the scheme dramatically grew since more and more people got to know about the rollout of the scheme in Delhi. The large number of transactions also underline how important the subsidies ration is for the underprivileged families,” the official said.