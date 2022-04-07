Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states
Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre’s One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data.
Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million.
The One Nation, One Ration Card programme is a national platform that digitises ration cards, details of beneficiaries, monthly quota of ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and allows withdrawals through electronic point of sale machines.
“It is common to see new faces at the fair price shops since ONORC has been implemented. People who were till now deprived of ration, are getting it now under the new scheme,” said Saurabh Gupta, secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh. Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.
A food department official said that people who face difficulties in biometric authentication due to erosion of fingerprints, etc. have been given the option of nominating someone else on their behalf for obtaining ration. “The number of people obtaining ration under the scheme dramatically grew since more and more people got to know about the rollout of the scheme in Delhi. The large number of transactions also underline how important the subsidies ration is for the underprivileged families,” the official said.
Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Mercury touched 42C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department extended the 'yellow alert' for the next seven days. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7C a day ago. However, it rose to 42C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7C in Pitampura on the day.
Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road
A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.
Fresh mop-up round counseling at Baba Farid varsity
After the cancellation of All-India Quota mop-up round counseling and also a special round of counselling by the Medical Council Committee, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has started a fresh mop-up round for state quota seats. After the MCC cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for AIQ seats allotted during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the BFUHS had put the mop-up round for the state quota on hold.
Engineer held for graft put ₹64 lakh in mother-in-law’s bank. She died in 2010
The engineer of Odisha's rural development department, who was arrested last week on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to Ashish Kumar Dash, superintending engineer of Rural Works division of Malkangiri district's known sources of income, used to deposit cash in the bank accounts of his late mother-in-law, officials said. He was also operating one more account in State Bank of India, Keonjhar, in name of his deceased mother-in-law, who died in October 2010.
Probe into illegal regularisation, recruitment of employees in ZPs, panchayat samitis
The Punjab rural development and panchayat department has launched a probe into illegal regularisation or recruitment of employees in the zila parishads and panchayat samitis. Financial commissioner of the rural development and panchayat department Rahul Bhandari on Wednesday formed a panel to verify the records of such employees. Bhandari directed the panel to submit its report to him within three weeks. Sandhu submitted his report to FCR Rahul Bhandari in March this year.
