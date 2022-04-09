Delhi sees two early morning fire outbreaks, few injuries reported

A fire broke out in the Azad market area on Saturday morning, engulfing five shops spread over three buildings, reported news agency ANI. Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said that the fire has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines.

“The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings,” ANI quoted Atwal as saying.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, five persons received minor injuries in a cylinder blast during the fire fighting operation in Azad market. All injured are in stable condition. Disaster management teams called to remove the debris of a collapsed building at the site of the fire.

Meanwhile, another blaze at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area has left six firefighters injured. They have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital for treatment.

A Delhi Fire Service official said that nine people, including six firefighters and a civilian, were injured in a cylinder blast during the firefighting operation.

"All injured are in stable condition. 12 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire," ANI quoted the official as saying.

(With ANI inputs)