Delhi sees two early morning fire outbreaks, few injuries reported
- Another blaze at a factory in Delhi's Anand Parvat Industrial Area has left six firefighters injured.
A fire broke out in the Azad market area on Saturday morning, engulfing five shops spread over three buildings, reported news agency ANI. Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said that the fire has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines.
“The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings,” ANI quoted Atwal as saying.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, five persons received minor injuries in a cylinder blast during the fire fighting operation in Azad market. All injured are in stable condition. Disaster management teams called to remove the debris of a collapsed building at the site of the fire.
Meanwhile, another blaze at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area has left six firefighters injured. They have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital for treatment.
A Delhi Fire Service official said that nine people, including six firefighters and a civilian, were injured in a cylinder blast during the firefighting operation.
"All injured are in stable condition. 12 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire," ANI quoted the official as saying.
(With ANI inputs)
-
Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham
The temple was locked by Archeological Survey of India in 1970's after a controversy over the presence of a mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the same place. The temple's sanctum sanctorum is opened only on Mahashivratri every year. On Thursday, Uma Bharti tweeted that she will perform Jalabhishek in the temple on April 11. After Bharti's claim, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supported her and said the lock will be opened soon.
-
TMC leader’s murder probe handed to CBI
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh, following which violence broke out in West Bengal's Birbhum district that killed nine people last month. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death when 10 houses were set ablaze in Bogtui village on March 21, in a suspected fallout of the murder of Sheikh.
-
BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a UT, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that efforts were on to make Mumbai a Union Territory and “bring in Centre's rule in the city”. Raut further alleged that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businessmen were part of this “conspiracy”.
-
Woman injured during snatching bid in outer Delhi
A 23-year-old woman suffered injuries to The woman, Arti Devi's left leg after she was dragged on the road as she refused let go of the handbag that three men on a motorcycle were trying to snatch from her in outer Delhi's Mundka on Wednesday night. The woman cried out, and onlookers caught one of the snatchers. The other two fled, leaving their motorcycle behind, the police said.
-
Gangster Penta was killed on Lawrence Bishnoi’s directions: Punjab Police
A 'B' category gangster, Harjit Singh Penta, who was affiliated with Devinder Bambiha group, was killed on the directions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over rivalry, Moga police said on Friday. Inspector general of police, Faridkot Range, PK Yadav said the teams, which were following the CCTV footage trail, got a tip-off after which a raid was conducted at Jai Singh Wala to Chotian Tobe road.
