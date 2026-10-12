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Delhi SIR: 2 million of 3.3 million flagged voter entries verified

The claims and objections period runs through October 30, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on December 4.

Updated on: Oct 13, 2026, 06:53:13 IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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Around 2 million, or nearly 61%, of the 3.3 million voter entries flagged for logical discrepancies or lack of mapping during Delhi’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been verified, officials said on Monday.

The claims and objections period for the SIR runs from August 31 to October 30. (PTI)
The claims and objections period for the SIR runs from August 31 to October 30. (PTI)

The poll authorities have set a target for booth-level officers (BLOs) to verify at least 10 electors daily. With 14,947 polling stations across the city, this translates into nearly 150,000 verifications a day. BLOs are required to visit electors at their residences and help them furnish the necessary documents and information.

According to official data, notices were served to nearly 3.3 million electors whose names appeared on the rolls but whose entries required verification. Of these, around 2 million have been verified.

Also Read | ‘Pause SIR, hold independent audit of voter deletion’: INDIA bloc petition to Supreme Court lists 10 requests

Applications and District-Wise Figures

SIR numbers at a glance

According to the data, West Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications at 26,830, followed by North West Delhi with 22,932 and South East Delhi with 21,188. Old Delhi received 9,291 applications.

For Form 8, North East Delhi recorded the highest number of applications at 10,526, followed by East Delhi with 8,555 and West Delhi with 8,461.

Also Read | Delhi SIR: CEO says 20 lakh voter discrepancies resolved, assures ‘no eligible voter will be excluded’

Claims, Objections and Voter Support

The claims and objections period for the SIR runs from August 31 to October 30.

The CEO’s office has urged citizens to check their names in the draft electoral roll and submit Form-6, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents, if their names are missing. Eligible citizens who turn 18 on or before October 1, 2026, can also apply.

Claims and objections received by October 30 will be disposed of by November 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.

Delhi has 14,947 BLOs, 902 assistant electoral registration officers, 70 electoral registration officers and 13 district electoral officers, besides the CEO’s office, to address voters’ concerns.

Also Read | ‘System can’t be honest when you win and rigged when you lose’: 124 ex-bureaucrats defend Election Commission, SIR exercise

The next special camps for electors are scheduled for October 18 and 25. Eligible citizens who have not enrolled have been urged to attend the camps or contact their BLO, AERO or ERO to complete the registration process.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many voter entries flagged during Delhi’s SIR have been verified?

Around 2 million, or nearly 61%, of the 3.3 million entries flagged for discrepancies or lack of mapping have been verified.

When is the final electoral roll scheduled to be published?

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.

When are the next special camps for electors?

The next special camps are scheduled for October 18 and 25.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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