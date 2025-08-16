Delhi surpasses annual average rainfall, fastest since August 2021
Delhi celebrated Independence Day with rain, receiving 80.4mm. Forecasts predict continued showers, with August rainfall surpassing monthly averages.
Delhi marked Independence Day under wet skies, with light to moderate showers through the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain to persist across Delhi-NCR over the weekend, with scattered light showers and overcast conditions continuing.
A yellow alert for light rain was issued at 10am on Friday, upgraded to an orange alert at 11.21am. In the 24 hours ending 8.30am Friday, Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 80.4mm of rainfall, including 1mm of drizzle between 2.30am and 5.30am. Another 0.5mm was logged between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Other readings in this period included Ridge (14.1mm), Lodhi Road (2mm), Rajghat (30.7mm), Najafgarh (2mm), and Mayur Vihar (54mm).
“Patchy, on-and-off rain will continue as there is ample moisture,” said an IMD official, noting the monsoon trough lay south of Delhi.
August rainfall has reached 256.3mm, exceeding the monthly normal of 233.1mm. The city’s yearly total now stands at 819.6mm, surpassing the annual average of 774.4mm – and the fastest this milestone has been crossed since August 1, 2021.
After a dry first quarter with just 10.5mm of rain in four months, Delhi has received over 800mm since May, recording excess rainfall every month since then.
Friday’s maximum temperature was 30.1°C (four degrees below normal) and the minimum 24.2°C (two below normal). Air quality improved to 77 (satisfactory) at 4pm, compared with 90 on Thursday.
