Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert on October 30: Traffic curbs, diversions on key roads; check advisory

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on several roads around Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, October 30, for singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, with diversions in place from 1 pm to midnight. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid roads around the venue, where possible, and plan their journeys in advance.

According to the traffic advisory, multiple roads will be affected, with diversions planned at key points to regulate vehicle movement in the area. (PTI) (Representative Image)

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The concert, part of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026, will be held at the stadium in Lodhi Colony. According to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on X, several roads and intersections in the area will be affected, with diversions introduced at key points to regulate vehicle movement.

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Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh concert: Traffic curbs on 10 roads around JLN stadium

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Which roads will be affected in Delhi?

{{^usCountry}} Commuters may face restrictions and diversions on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg (between Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover), Arch Bishop Marg, Fourth Avenue Road and Fifth Avenue Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commuters may face restrictions and diversions on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg (between Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover), Arch Bishop Marg, Fourth Avenue Road and Fifth Avenue Road. {{/usCountry}}

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Internal roads of the CGO Complex, roads around JLN Stadium, the stretch of Barapullah Flyover between INA and Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2, Dayal Singh College Road and internal roads of Lodhi Colony may also be affected.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30: 2,000 guards, no car zones, traffic curbs and pedestrian-only zone planned amid security concerns

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The traffic police has identified diversion points at key intersections, including the Lodhi Road-Dayal Singh College Road T-junction, the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-JLN Stadium Marg junction and the Bhishma Pitamah Marg-JLN Stadium traffic signal. Additional diversions may be introduced near Kotla Mubarakpur and the Bhishma Pitamah Marg-Lodhi Road intersection, depending on traffic conditions.

Delhi Traffic Police recommends using Metro

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised concertgoers to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to reach the venue. Metro services will remain fully operational.

Passengers travelling on the Violet Line can get off at JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro stations. Those using the Yellow Line can alight at INA or Jor Bagh and take a cab or other ride to the designated drop-off points near the venue.

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Also Read: Police reverse decision, grant nod to Diljit’s Oct 30 Delhi concert

Parking will not be available to the general public at or around the stadium. According to the advisory, limited parking at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College will be reserved for special invitees.

Taxis, auto-rickshaws and cabs will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers only at designated locations. Roadside parking and halting will be prohibited.