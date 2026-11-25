New Delhi

Circles covering traffic-heavy areas will be considered for rejigging, officers said. (Representative photo) more less

The Delhi Traffic Police are surveying overburdened traffic circles, covering large geographical stretches or areas with heavy traffic movement, for boundary realignment and possible creation of eight to ten more traffic circles to distribute the workload, two senior police officers said.

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The study started around a fortnight ago and is likely to be completed by mid-December, they said. A report on the current situation, required divisions or mergers of a traffic circle’s areas with the adjoining circles, and requirement for new traffic circles and districts will be sent to the police headquarters for approval.

The proposal for the realignment of traffic circles’ boundaries will be sent to the Delhi lieutenant governor’s (LG’s), seeking official sanction.

“After the LG’s nod, a notification would be issued from his office notifying the lot-line adjustment and creation of additional traffic circles and districts across Delhi. Accordingly, a fresh proposal demanding additional manpower in the traffic police unit would be moved to the concerned authorities,” said one of the two officers cited above.

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{{^usCountry}} The plan comes in view of the opening of the Urban Extension Road (UER)-2, the Barapullah Corridor’s Phase-3, Dwarka and Delhi-Dehradun Expressways and the soft launch of the newly constructed Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plan comes in view of the opening of the Urban Extension Road (UER)-2, the Barapullah Corridor’s Phase-3, Dwarka and Delhi-Dehradun Expressways and the soft launch of the newly constructed Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, “The boundary realignment of the traffic circles was required for the redistribution of the workload. Our survey is aimed at identifying such traffic circles and examining whether they need to be divided to ensure more effective traffic management. We expect an addition of 8-10 circles and 3-4 traffic districts.”

In south Delhi, the Lajpat Nagar and Sangam Vihar traffic circles are being considered, given the traffic management challenges posed by busy commercial and transport hubs and other factors. The Lajpat Nagar circle handles traffic congestion of roads around Sarai Kale Khan, such as the DND, Barapullah corridor, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in addition to high-footfall and heavy vehicular movement in and around the Lajpat Nagar market.

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The second officer cited above said, “After the restructuring, some parts of the Lajpat Nagar traffic circle may be added to the NFC and Tilak Marg circles, particularly the Ring Road’s stretch between Ashram Chowk and the Indraprastha (IP) flyover via Sarai Kale Khan that could be divided between the two circles.”

Another under lens is the Sangam Vihar traffic circle, which covers areas from Greater Kailash to Asola Wildlife Sanctuary, near Delhi-Faridabad border. Due to high traffic volume and ongoing infrastructure projects, traffic personnel of the circle are daily handling multiple traffic congestion points on the Outer Ring Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and in areas like Alakhnanda and Sangam Vihar.

“Through boundary realignment, some portion of the Sangam Vihar traffic circle may be merged into its adjoining Saket and Badarpur circles,” the second officer added.

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Others under consideration are Shahdara and Madhu Vihar traffic circles in the trans-Yamuna belt, Najafgarh and Dwarka circles in southwest Delhi, and Samaipur Badli, Narela, and Aman Vihar circles in outer Delhi.

Additional commissioner Gupta said the survey will examine multiple parameters, including the geographical area under each traffic circle, daily traffic volume, congestion hotspots, major roads and intersections, accident-prone stretches and the existing manpower.

“Our focus is on creating smaller and more manageable jurisdictions based on traffic movement, congestion patterns and operational requirements,” said Gupta.